WATCH: Kirby Smart on being No. 1, status of JT Daniels
0:00 – Hi to Coach Dooley and opening remarks (Stoops and Kentucky)
1:44 – Number one in the nation, thoughts?
2:32 – Quarterbacks – Bennett and Daniels situation
3:52 – Takeaways from Auburn and difference of Kentucky’s offense
5:38 – Players out or banged up in Auburn – Salyer, Smith, Burton injury updates
7:51 – Kentucky’s offensive line
8:50 – Talking about telling team about number one and dealing with social media
9:55 – Guarding against quick passes
11:14 – Injuries to the receivers
12:54 – Dan Jackson performance
13:42 – Zamir White and James Cook
14:51 – Learning from last time as top ranked team
15:42 – What has changed about how you recruit wide receivers
17:23 – Challenged the fans during a noon game – anything to the fans now
18:18 – Defensive Backs and having Tykee back
19:21 –Confidence of Stetson Bennett
21:03 – Jalen Carter and what he means to the defense (also Jordan Davis)