Opening Statement

“First off like always, I’d like to thank the fans for turning out. It turned out to be a warm day. A lot warmer than it was for our scrimmages. We had one scrimmage where it rained and one scrimmage where it was nice and cool. That was warm. We needed that for all the other scrimmages we’ve had, to kind of push through. You find out a lot about guys’ physical and mental toughness when you have heat. How you respond? A lot of guys had to play more snaps than they are used to. I was really pleased with the effort. I thought it was a tale of two halves. We had a first half where we lit it up on offense and didn’t think we could stop anything defensively. Then flip that over in the second half. We couldn’t score any points. Obviously, we have to improve in both of those areas, but there were some positive things that came out of today, too. Some guys played well. I thought we did some good things on both sides of the ball. We have to continue to do that to get better. I thought we got out relatively healthy. That was big for today. Some guys have been injured coming into today, but we didn’t really lose anybody today, which is big when you play tackle football.”

On what he learned about this football team over the Spring…

“I have always said, we are built to sustain here…We are not trying to be a one hit wonder. I want to put a really good football team out there each year, and we are well on our way to doing that at this time. We probably have the most cohesive unit we’ve had at this time in terms of the guys love being with each other, they like practicing hard. We had 14 of the 15 days where I really thought we had good practices. That includes today. I was really pleased with their work ethic. They like practicing. They like football. When people come to your practices, and they’ve been to seven other schools and say ‘Man, y’all get after it. Man, your guys prate hard. Man, your guys buy in and have fun’ it makes me feel better that our kids enjoy it.”

On the quarterbacks…

“It’s hard because I’ve got to go back and watch the tape as always. I thought both of them had good composure, good pocket presence. I thought Brock used his legs several times to break out of there and take off running. Brock unfortunately had some guys that dropped the ball on him. I thought the balls were really well thrown and should’ve been caught. He did a nice job in the pocket of making those throws and then Gunner did some really good things. I was really pleased with all three quarterbacks and what you saw today was some of what we’ve seen all spring. We have three good quarterbacks who can make the throws and do a really good job, I was pleased with those guys.”