Opening statement...

"They beat us in every area. It is hard to come up with an opening statement after a beatdown like that. It has been a while. It doesn't feel good. I told the team that the good news is that it counts as one game. We have to respond and bounce back. I will put this one on me. We weren't prepared in any area. We didn't play very good in any area. They beat us from the start to the finish. Pretty complete game by them. We weren't up for the challenge. Didn't coach very good and didn't play very good."

On the run defense...

"We had a pretty good understanding they were going to attack us down the field. We know that. They are putting things together. They are playing at home; I think I mentioned it in one of my press conferences that we anticipated that. They are a little different at home than they are on the road. They came out and hit us with some shots in some areas that we got exposed."

On transitioning to the next week...

"We have to respond this week. I just addressed that with the team. I addressed it earlier this season. I actually talked about it in our first meeting of the year that I didn't think that I did a good job of having the team handle adversity. I knew it was going to come. That doesn't mean that I thought we were going to lose the game. Even in a game, you are going to go through adversity, some tough times, interceptions, momentum swings. You are going to hit it, and you have to respond in the right way. I will not tolerate us not responding. We are going to respond. I have great respect for Missouri. We always play great games. We have to get back. This one counts as one loss, that is the only good thing about this beatdown is that it only counts as one. We have to respond and get back to work and get back to being us."