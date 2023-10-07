WATCH: Kentucky's postgame comments
Mark Stoops, head coach
Opening statement...
"They beat us in every area. It is hard to come up with an opening statement after a beatdown like that. It has been a while. It doesn't feel good. I told the team that the good news is that it counts as one game. We have to respond and bounce back. I will put this one on me. We weren't prepared in any area. We didn't play very good in any area. They beat us from the start to the finish. Pretty complete game by them. We weren't up for the challenge. Didn't coach very good and didn't play very good."
On the run defense...
"We had a pretty good understanding they were going to attack us down the field. We know that. They are putting things together. They are playing at home; I think I mentioned it in one of my press conferences that we anticipated that. They are a little different at home than they are on the road. They came out and hit us with some shots in some areas that we got exposed."
On transitioning to the next week...
"We have to respond this week. I just addressed that with the team. I addressed it earlier this season. I actually talked about it in our first meeting of the year that I didn't think that I did a good job of having the team handle adversity. I knew it was going to come. That doesn't mean that I thought we were going to lose the game. Even in a game, you are going to go through adversity, some tough times, interceptions, momentum swings. You are going to hit it, and you have to respond in the right way. I will not tolerate us not responding. We are going to respond. I have great respect for Missouri. We always play great games. We have to get back. This one counts as one loss, that is the only good thing about this beatdown is that it only counts as one. We have to respond and get back to work and get back to being us."
Ray Davis, running back
On what the team does to bounce back after a tough loss…
“Honestly, it’s in the memory bank. We’ve got to flush it and focus on trying to get beJer, fixing things we need to get fixed, and get back to the drawing board. We’ve got a good opponent coming up in Mizzou next weekend and just focus on that. Obviously, it was a tough loss. We worked our buJs off all week. We wish the outcome was different, but that’s football. The game is wins and losses, and it’s about how you battle adversity and you come back.”
On how the team should respond to undisciplined penalties…
“We can’t control penalties. We’ve got to control what we can control. Unfortunately, I think in the first two drives, we got past the 50 and we had some penalties that stopped us, but it’s about facing adversity. What do you do when it’s time to play your game, and, obviously, we didn’t do well. It’s about just putting it in the memory bank and getting back to what we’ve got to get back to and playing Kentucky football."