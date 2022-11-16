On playing on the road as opposed to playing at home…

“It just gives us another opportunity to go out there, showcase our talents and dominate the opponent.”

On adjusting to crowd noise on the road…

“That’s one thing too… Adjustments you have to make. We might come out in one formation and end up changing to another. You just have to see what (the opposing team does)… Say they go from a four-down (front) to a three-down (front), you have to be able to adapt on the move. We have coaches that do that at a high level. They are always going to find out who is the Nickel, the Sam and stuff like that. They do a good job of that.”

On winning on the road…

“I get a lot of enjoyment out of it because I didn’t have this in high school. Playing in front of all those fans like that. I always wanted to play in front of a lot of fans. Georgia fans, for them to be able to travel to wherever we go. It’s crazy. Hearing the other fans be quiet after we go out there and do what we do is what gives me excitement and brings our team excitement.

On the cold weather at Mississippi State and at Kentucky…

“You just have to toughen up. No matter where it’s at, no matter the circumstances, you have to go out there and do your thing, but it was definitely cold out there.”