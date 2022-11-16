WATCH: Kenny McIntosh and Sedrick Van Pran
KENNY McINTOSH
On playing on the road as opposed to playing at home…
“It just gives us another opportunity to go out there, showcase our talents and dominate the opponent.”
On adjusting to crowd noise on the road…
“That’s one thing too… Adjustments you have to make. We might come out in one formation and end up changing to another. You just have to see what (the opposing team does)… Say they go from a four-down (front) to a three-down (front), you have to be able to adapt on the move. We have coaches that do that at a high level. They are always going to find out who is the Nickel, the Sam and stuff like that. They do a good job of that.”
On winning on the road…
“I get a lot of enjoyment out of it because I didn’t have this in high school. Playing in front of all those fans like that. I always wanted to play in front of a lot of fans. Georgia fans, for them to be able to travel to wherever we go. It’s crazy. Hearing the other fans be quiet after we go out there and do what we do is what gives me excitement and brings our team excitement.
On the cold weather at Mississippi State and at Kentucky…
“You just have to toughen up. No matter where it’s at, no matter the circumstances, you have to go out there and do your thing, but it was definitely cold out there.”
SEDRICK VAN PRAN
On playing away games in the SEC...
"The biggest thing for me is just the competitive factor. All eyes against you, everybody is really loud with the 'Rah-rah' and all this. You get everybody's best shots, so for me, it's being able to handle that and still come out on top."
On the progression of the offensive line...
"In my opinion, I feel like we started off really strong in the Oregon game. I feel like we kind of dropped off for maybe two or three weeks. I feel like once we got into SEC play, we've been really, really solid. I think really what we've done a good job of is mopping, on being consistent, especially in pass protection. I think we've been pretty consistent all year. I just like the progression of the guys and being consistent."
On Branson Robinson...
"I think one thing he's done a really good job on over the course of the season is learning how to practice. I think a lot of guys come in and may not understand what our goal is and how to practice for Georgia. He's down a good job of having errors and taking it with the older guys and try to get better."