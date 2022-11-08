On the preparation heading into the Tennessee game…

“We prepared very hard for that game, as hard as we do for any other game I'd say. We locked in on the plan and I think we executed well.”

On how he has grown as a player this season…“On the year as a whole, I think that I've tried to progress every game. I make mistakes every game, obviously. I'm just trying to hone in on those mistakes during the week and try to make sure I don't make that same mistake during the next game. I think that I've been trying to work on my leadership skills, trying to be more of a vocal guy in our room, on the team in general and on the defense, which I think is one of the places that I've stepped up the most.”

On his excitement level to defend against the Mississippi State passing attack…

“If you don't get excited for every game, then there's something wrong. It's a great challenge that we have in front of us, and I think myself, the defense and the defensive backs as a whole we're working very hard to prepare for that challenge.”

On how his tackling can affect big plays…

“Being in the SEC, it's imperative that you are physical at every position, from the front line and all the way to the back end. That's something that we work on in practice daily, just being physical in the perimeter, because the perimeter is just as important as the line of scrimmage because, with our front, a lot of teams are going to want to take us outside, so being physical out there is really important.”