Advertisement
WATCH: Jim Donnan discusses Georgia's emerging stars
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discuss some potential players on Georgia's roster who could emerge as stars for the 2024 team. What names are buzzing in Athens ahead of fall camp. The guys also field questions from YouTube and UGASports.com
WATCH
Advertisement
LISTEN
Subscribe to our Youtube channel.
You can find our podcasts on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Rank
School
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- OG
- SDE
- PRO
- SDE
- OLB
- DT