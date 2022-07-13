 UGASports - WATCH: Jim Donnan details what players do over the next two weeks
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-13 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Jim Donnan details what players do over the next two weeks

Dayne Young • UGASports
Staff
@dayneyoung

Georgia players are back on campus after their final week off before transitioning to season mode with workouts, fall camp, and the football season. Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discuss that, recruiting, and questions from YouTube members and UGASports.com. Jed May also joins at the top of the show for a recruiting update

Subscribe to our Youtube channel.

You can find our podcasts on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}