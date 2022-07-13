WATCH: Jim Donnan details what players do over the next two weeks
Georgia players are back on campus after their final week off before transitioning to season mode with workouts, fall camp, and the football season. Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discuss that, recruiting, and questions from YouTube members and UGASports.com. Jed May also joins at the top of the show for a recruiting update
