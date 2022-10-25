Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Timecodes

0:00 – Feelings on the Georgia-Florida game 1:00 – Being a vocal leader and also Nolan Smith being a vocal leader 1:43 – What do coaches tell you of that when the plays get kinda of “chippy” 2:20 – What was the reaction of the halftime speech that Kirby Smart made at a previous season 2:55 – How does Anthony Richardson compare to other mobile QB that you have faced this season 3:30 – How is this Florida offense compare to others 3:51 – What are the challenges that the linebackers face when they go against Anthony Richardson 4:17 – What kind of future do you think Jalon Walker will have 4:54 – Memories of last season’s Georgia-Florida game 5:20 – What impact does it have if Smael Mondon is back 5:57 – Does Kirby Smart share how important is to him to the team

Transcript

On what he’s learned from Nolan Smith about being a vocal leader… “I learned from Nolan that you can’t care what other people say about you. If you’re going to be a leader, you have to realize that people are either going to respect you, or they’re not. Most of the time, they respect you because you’re making plays out there, you’re stepping up, and you’re making things happen. That’s really what I’ve learned from Nolan these last two years. Nolan means a lot to me, he’s always getting on me but at the end of the day it’s a big brother, little brother love. I know Nolan means a lot to the team and he’s really given me the confidence to be the vocal leader that I am today.” On defending Anthony Richardson… “We’ve played a lot of mobile quarterbacks this year. It’s nothing different from what we have had to do before. We have to lock in, and do our jobs at the end of the day. If everybody just does their job, we’ll be good.” On his memories from last year’s game against Florida… “We won. We almost held them scoreless, and when we gave up the late touchdown the defense was pretty mad about those seven points we left on the field.”

Zion Logue

0:00 – Memories of your first Georgia-Florida game 0:35 – What was the focus of the defensive line during the bye week 0:56 – What stands out on Anthony Richardson when you watch film of him 1:17 – Is it annoying that people keep asking you about Jalen Carter’s situation 1:52 – How much better do you think the DL is now in playing mobile quarterbacks 2:27 – What do you as a DL unit have to do to play your best football 2:50 – What kind of confidence do you have on Mykell Williams 3:30 – How would you grade on how the defense has done 4:03 – Describe Tray Scott’s coaching style 4:32 – How have you embraced the role of playing on special teams (kick blocking) 4:57 – How quickly can you change your jersey (if playing same time as Podlesny) 5:39 – What do you tell players that haven’t played in a Georgia-Florida game 6:24 – What makes the Georgia-Florida an extra special rivalry 6:52 – What do you remember about the 2020 game 7:32 – How involved were you with Tennessee when you were recruited

Transcript