WATCH: Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, Malaki Starks, and Chaz Chambliss

JALON WALKER

0:00 – Recruited and coached by Glenn Schumann 1:00 – Defense's mindset 1:25 – Georgia's defensive skillset 2:00 – Can you compare Riley Leonard to any of the quarterbacks that you have faced? 3:01 – Pros and Cons on the schedule to have the rest, but may be a little rusty? 3:50 – What are the keys on causing havoc on more consistent basis? 4:24 – How do you stay sharp on defense with this much of a break and what is your role? 5:15 – How much does it help when you have so many players with so much in-game experience? 5:56 – What kind of challenges does Notre Dame’s run game present? 6:35 – How difficult is it for the defense to live up to the standards that prior defense’s have done? 7:20 – What have you seen from Dan Jackson this season? 8:30 – What has Mykel Williams meant to the defense’s front? 9:24 – Is it a shine of growth that Georgia stopped Texas’s explosive plays?

MYKEL WILLIAMS

0:00 – Talk about the chemistry that you and Jalon Walker have on the field together 0:31 – What were your initial impressions of Gunner Stockton and what have you seen now? 1:10 – What are the keys on being more consistent on sacks and tackles for loss? 1:43 – Facing extra personnel 2:16 – How has playing in big game experiences already help in a game like this? 2:56 – What have you seen Jalon Walker grow over the years? 3:30 – How does the body feel with the time off from games? 4:03 – Are there extra voids to fill in leadership with Gunner Stockton making his first start? 5:06 – Does Riley Leonard remind you any of the players you played against this season?

MALAKI STARKS

0:00 – Will Muschamp's impact this season 0:34 – What is your message to KJ Bolden playing in a big game like this? 1:05 – What areas has the defense been on being more consistent? 1:28 – What has this defense shown you throughout the season? 2:08 – What was it like to have Will Muschamp been back on the sideline? 2:46 – What kind of growth have you seen from Gunner Stockton? 3:32 – What has been the mood without games around the team? 4:01 – What is Gunner Stockton been like with the team rallying around him? 4:41 – What stands out to you about Notre Dame’s offense? 5:10 – What is the on-field personality of Gunner Stockton like? 5:59 – What was it like for you to watch Gunner Stockton since you have known him so long? 6:46 – What is something about Gunner Stockton that the average person does not know? 7:33 – How many times did you face Gunner Stockton growing up? 8:06 – What have you seen from Jaden Rashada as well? 8:33 – What has the experience been like that you have played both safety and the star position? 9:20 – Do you ever get jealous of watching Travis Hunter and wish you played offense more?

