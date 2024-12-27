WATCH: Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, Malaki Starks, and Chaz Chambliss

JALON WALKER
0:00 – Recruited and coached by Glenn Schumann
1:00 – Defense's mindset
1:25 – Georgia's defensive skillset
2:00 – Can you compare Riley Leonard to any of the quarterbacks that you have faced?
3:01 – Pros and Cons on the schedule to have the rest, but may be a little rusty?
3:50 – What are the keys on causing havoc on more consistent basis?
4:24 – How do you stay sharp on defense with this much of a break and what is your role?
5:15 – How much does it help when you have so many players with so much in-game experience?
5:56 – What kind of challenges does Notre Dame’s run game present?
6:35 – How difficult is it for the defense to live up to the standards that prior defense’s have done?
7:20 – What have you seen from Dan Jackson this season?
8:30 – What has Mykel Williams meant to the defense’s front?
9:24 – Is it a shine of growth that Georgia stopped Texas’s explosive plays?
MYKEL WILLIAMS
0:00 – Talk about the chemistry that you and Jalon Walker have on the field together
0:31 – What were your initial impressions of Gunner Stockton and what have you seen now?
1:10 – What are the keys on being more consistent on sacks and tackles for loss?
1:43 – Facing extra personnel
2:16 – How has playing in big game experiences already help in a game like this?
2:56 – What have you seen Jalon Walker grow over the years?
3:30 – How does the body feel with the time off from games?
4:03 – Are there extra voids to fill in leadership with Gunner Stockton making his first start?
5:06 – Does Riley Leonard remind you any of the players you played against this season?
MALAKI STARKS
0:00 – Will Muschamp's impact this season
0:34 – What is your message to KJ Bolden playing in a big game like this?
1:05 – What areas has the defense been on being more consistent?
1:28 – What has this defense shown you throughout the season?
2:08 – What was it like to have Will Muschamp been back on the sideline?
2:46 – What kind of growth have you seen from Gunner Stockton?
3:32 – What has been the mood without games around the team?
4:01 – What is Gunner Stockton been like with the team rallying around him?
4:41 – What stands out to you about Notre Dame’s offense?
5:10 – What is the on-field personality of Gunner Stockton like?
5:59 – What was it like for you to watch Gunner Stockton since you have known him so long?
6:46 – What is something about Gunner Stockton that the average person does not know?
7:33 – How many times did you face Gunner Stockton growing up?
8:06 – What have you seen from Jaden Rashada as well?
8:33 – What has the experience been like that you have played both safety and the star position?
9:20 – Do you ever get jealous of watching Travis Hunter and wish you played offense more?
CHAZ CHAMBLISS
0:00 – What is Gunner Stockton like in terms of his fire in him?
0:49 – Chambliss' MMA experience
1:29 – How cool is that is that you co-lead the team in sacks?
2:01 – How is it competing against players like Jalon Walker and others in practice?
2:43 – How can the defensive front be more consistent?
3:19 – What has the time off been like?
4:09 – What does the fact that Gunner Stockton have an ole’ pickup truck talk about him?
5:06 – What does Notre Dame’s offense mean to you?
5:53 – Do you keep any the swag you get from postseason games and what sticks out on the trips?
6:48 – What is it like that the defense is finally healthy?
7:35 – Do you ever think that this can be your last game for Georgia?