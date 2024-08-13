JALON WALKER

0:00 – Where do you fit in as an outside linebacker or inside linebacker 1:03 – When did you feel comfortable on learning both positions 1:59 – What has stood out on Quintavious Johnson 2:30 – Explosive plays on defense 3:22 – What have you seen from CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson 3:47 – Working at Chick-fil-A 4:18 – From a student perspective what is a routine 5:00 – How much does effort performed is talked to the players 5:43 – Talk about how the Georgia running backs stack up against the rest of the SEC 6:14 – How is Oscar Delp handling replacing Brock Bowers 6:40 – How is Damon Wilson progressing 7:05 – Do coaches talk about the team’s rankings 7:48 – What does the team need to do in next Saturday’s scrimmage

On cross-training as a linebacker… “I've been blessed to be able to play both positions, and I just call myself a hybrid linebacker at this point - being able to play on the edge and being able to play in space and in the box as well. Coach Schumann has done a great job of developing me at the inside backer position because before I got here, I didn't play inside backer. I feel like I've grown tremendously there throughout my time here. And then being on the edge with Coach Diribe, as well. He helps me a lot. The edge is my natural habitat, so I use that to the best of my ability. But I feel great being able to play both positions and being a hybrid linebacker.” On getting comfortable at the inside linebacker position… “During my setback of having a high ankle sprain in the spring, I got to learn more through coaching in the inside backer position. By watching those guys go out there and practice and compete, that opportunity got me to really dive into the details of being an inside backer. Throughout our summer as well, I’ve had my inside backer reps for our 7-on-7. Then I've had my pass rush days as well. So, having the balance of both throughout camp and throughout the season has been great. During this fall camp, I've been able to have the opportunity to sit in the outside back room and the inside back room, as well. So, having that position being a dual position is great.” On the progression of Quintavius Johnson… “He's just a great athlete overall. I'm just excited to see him grow up. Since the spring, I’ve seen his strides to become a better player throughout the year. So, I'm just proud of him and his accomplishments.”

OSCAR DELP

0:00 – Being a leader 0:39 – What do you as an individual on becoming a leader 1:24 – What does it take to become a good blocker from the tight end position 2:09 – What can you do as a leader to improve a team’s enthusiasm 3:00 – Talk about Ben Yurosek and what he brings 3:25 – Talk about the helmet communications system 4:09 – Talk about going against Jalon Walker in practice 5:03 – Carson Beck throwing deep 5:40 – What areas do you want to improve from last year 6:21 – Where does the offense need to do in next Saturday’s scrimmage 6:55 – Differences on Carson Beck’s approach 7:23 – Freshmen tight ends 7:49 – CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson improvements from last year 8:20 – Tell me about the name ‘Oscar’