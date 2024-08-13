PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

WATCH: Jalon Walker and Oscar Delp

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

JALON WALKER

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3ZQTDR0UkpKa0xjP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

0:00 – Where do you fit in as an outside linebacker or inside linebacker

1:03 – When did you feel comfortable on learning both positions

1:59 – What has stood out on Quintavious Johnson

2:30 – Explosive plays on defense

3:22 – What have you seen from CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson

3:47 – Working at Chick-fil-A

4:18 – From a student perspective what is a routine

5:00 – How much does effort performed is talked to the players

5:43 – Talk about how the Georgia running backs stack up against the rest of the SEC

6:14 – How is Oscar Delp handling replacing Brock Bowers

6:40 – How is Damon Wilson progressing

7:05 – Do coaches talk about the team’s rankings

7:48 – What does the team need to do in next Saturday’s scrimmage

On cross-training as a linebacker…

“I've been blessed to be able to play both positions, and I just call myself a hybrid linebacker at this point - being able to play on the edge and being able to play in space and in the box as well. Coach Schumann has done a great job of developing me at the inside backer position because before I got here, I didn't play inside backer. I feel like I've grown tremendously there throughout my time here. And then being on the edge with Coach Diribe, as well. He helps me a lot. The edge is my natural habitat, so I use that to the best of my ability. But I feel great being able to play both positions and being a hybrid linebacker.”

On getting comfortable at the inside linebacker position…

“During my setback of having a high ankle sprain in the spring, I got to learn more through coaching in the inside backer position. By watching those guys go out there and practice and compete, that opportunity got me to really dive into the details of being an inside backer. Throughout our summer as well, I’ve had my inside backer reps for our 7-on-7. Then I've had my pass rush days as well. So, having the balance of both throughout camp and throughout the season has been great. During this fall camp, I've been able to have the opportunity to sit in the outside back room and the inside back room, as well. So, having that position being a dual position is great.”

On the progression of Quintavius Johnson…

“He's just a great athlete overall. I'm just excited to see him grow up. Since the spring, I’ve seen his strides to become a better player throughout the year. So, I'm just proud of him and his accomplishments.”

OSCAR DELP

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0dFWm1OaWM5c01zP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

0:00 – Being a leader

0:39 – What do you as an individual on becoming a leader

1:24 – What does it take to become a good blocker from the tight end position

2:09 – What can you do as a leader to improve a team’s enthusiasm

3:00 – Talk about Ben Yurosek and what he brings

3:25 – Talk about the helmet communications system

4:09 – Talk about going against Jalon Walker in practice

5:03 – Carson Beck throwing deep

5:40 – What areas do you want to improve from last year

6:21 – Where does the offense need to do in next Saturday’s scrimmage

6:55 – Differences on Carson Beck’s approach

7:23 – Freshmen tight ends

7:49 – CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson improvements from last year

8:20 – Tell me about the name ‘Oscar’

On growing as a leader on the team…

“It definitely wasn’t something that I was forced into. I think it just kind of happened over time and it just goes back to how I felt as a freshman. I remember those older guys just kind of bringing me along, and now I’m in that situation to kind of help them, so it just kind of all happens.”

On what comes with being a leader on the team…

“There are days where I get called to break the team down and all that stuff. Really it just comes down to that, you know, in those meetings in the room. You can tell when a guy’s down and a young guy kind of struggles a little bit or you know just having a rough day. Just kind of little things like that where an older guy who helps you out can change your whole mood and change your whole day. And those guys, one bad play it’s kind of the end of the world for them almost in some aspects of practice. You just got to kind of help them learn that's how to grow, and that's part of the game. That’s how it is here. I mean you have to fail to succeed.”

On his run-blocking…

“It’s solely buying into the run game and all the techniques that he [Todd Hartley] taught me. I came here and I had no clue what to do in the run game. I was a receiving tight end in high school, basically a wideout almost. And I realized there’s going to be guys that are bigger than you or guys that are stronger than you, and the way to beat that is with technique and angles. You know football’s a game of angles and numbers, so you learn those angles and the proper footwork and everything. It will make you way more successful than not most of the time.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3Mvd2F0Y2gtamFsb24td2Fsa2VyLWFuZC1vc2Nhci1kZWxwIiwKICAgIGNz X2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAo ZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1l bnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdO YW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2Fk aW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdh eXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczov L3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUu aW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Nj cmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJj aC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ1Z2Eu cml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ3YXRjaC1qYWxvbi13YWxrZXItYW5kLW9z Y2FyLWRlbHAmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE2MCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAi IC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=