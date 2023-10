The final high school campaign for Georgia's future quarterbacks is underway.

Dylan Raiola has been leading Buford's offense for nearly two months now. Ryan Puglisi's senior season, meanwhile, has just gotten underway at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut.

Raiola and Puglisi have been showing why Georgia wants them so badly in the 2024 class. It's safe to say the future of Georgia's quarterback room is in good hands.

WATCH DYLAN RAIOLA'S LATEST HIGHLIGHTS HERE

WATCH RYAN PUGLISI'S LATEST HIGHLIGHTS HERE