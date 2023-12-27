“People always preach standard, and if a standard is a real thing, then you're always just trying to be the best version of yourself. (Florida State) has a lot of good players. That's how they ended up in this position. The guys that are going to play are there for a reason and we know we're going to get their best shot.”

On TE Brock Bowers:

“He didn't have to come back. I think the people that are around us a lot know what type of person Brock is and what type of competitor Brock. I think it shows how much he loves his teammates. It shows how much he loves his coaching staff and it shows how much he loves Georgia. He is the ultimate competitor. So the fact that he came back in something like three weeks was not unbelievable. (The fact) he came back from that ankle injury and played at a really high level against Ole Miss just shows how much he wanted to keep playing for teammates, his coaches and this university. “The hard work mentality and toughness is the edge that he brings to practice every day. That's great for those young kids to see. Football is a contact sport. It is a violent sport. You got to have toughness to succeed in this game, right? And, to be honest, there’s a lot of that we avoid in our sport nowadays. To have a guy like Brock that's more throwback that just loves the game, he loves the contact. He loves the toughness aspect of playing football. It's very infectious for his teammates. So he's a great person to have around because people feed off Brock and how he plays.”

On TE Oscar Delp:

“I think he's really embraced his role as that guy moving forward. Oscar is extremely talented but different than Brock. Everybody is going to try to compare the tight ends to Brock but there's not going to be another Brock. I want Oscar to be Oscar and I want Lawson (Luckie) to be Lawson and so on and so forth. Oscar has had to mature a lot. I think with Brock's injury it happened probably a little faster than we had thought but it was good for us and was good for our room. Oscar has shown that his preparation has been very diligent. He's worked very hard. His game really stepped up knowing that Brock's absence meant our offense needs him. Our offense is predicated on how much we play the tight end with 12 personnel and the ability to get the ball to those guys. Oscar knows it and it's now on him. If Brock is available or if he's not available, (tight end) still plays a large role in our offense and (Oscar) has done a great job from a mental preparation standpoint of taking the larger part of the game plan.”