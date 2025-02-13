Bulldogs well-represented at NFL Combine

The NFL released its list of participants for the NFL Combine Thursday and once again the Georgia Bulldogs will be well-represented.

Fourteen former Bulldogs will take part at the annual event in Indianapolis, which runs from Feb. 27 through March 2.

The list includes a trio of former Bulldogs who are projected to go as first-round picks – linebacker Jalon Walker, safety Malaki Starks, and defensive end Mykel Williams.

The reigning Butkus Award winner, Walker is projected to be the first Bulldog off the board by many of the draft experts.

They’ll have plenty of company.

Other players there include running back Trevor Etienne, wide receiver Dom Lovett, wide receiver Arian Smith, along with offensive linemen Tate Ratledge, Jared Wilson, and Xavier Truss.

On defense, Starks, Walker, and Williams will be joined by Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, and Smael Mondon.

Notably absent from the group is safety Dan Jackson, who opened the eyes of scouts at the recent Senior Bowl.

Other Bulldogs who excelled in Mobile included Etienne, Smith, Ingram-Dawkins, and Mondon.

Ratledge and Wilson also received invites but did not take part.

The NFL Combine schedule is as follows: Feb. 27 – kickers, defensive linemen, and outside linebackers; Feb. 28 – defensive backs and tight ends; March 1 – quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers; March 2 – offensive line.