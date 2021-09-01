Watch: Georgia vs. Clemson game week!

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young preview Georgia versus Clemson from all angles. We take listener questions from UGASports.com members on the DawgVent. Coach Donnan finishes the show with what you need to know in regard to the factors that will determine a winner in this game.





Thanks to Athens Ford, Akademia Brewing, Classic City Eats, Dead Soxy, and Your Pie for supporting our show. If you like what we do, please give them your business.