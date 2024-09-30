WATCH: Earnest Greene and Smael Mondon
Earnest Greene
0:00—On offense’s slow starts this season
0:33—Assessment of offensive line’s play vs. Alabama
0:53—Positives to take away from loss to Bama
1:19—On third-down woes
1:45—Key to “turning page” after loss
2:12—A common thread in not scoring early
2:33—Takeaway from loss?
2:48—On Auburn’s defense (“nothing right now”)
3:09—Memories of facing Auburn last season
3:37—His improvement from last season, and what he needs to work on?
4:02—“Communication” against Alabama
4:24—Assessment of offensive line’s run-blocking
4:49—Intensity of playing SEC football
5:27—What he saw from Beck after struggling early against Alabama
On the key to having faster starts…
“From not only as an offensive perspective but as a team perspective, we try to take the approach of winning every moment so it’s really just attacking moment by moment and I guess we just have to win more moments.”
On the positives to take away from the Alabama game…
“At a place like this, we don’t really believe in moral victories. We try to uphold the standard and what we believe excellence is. Obviously playing hard, fighting to show this team we don’t quit, but that's one takeaway we already knew about ourselves.”
On what he can use from playing Auburn last year to help prepare for Saturday…
“Definitely just learning from it, looking back, and seeing what we can and can’t do, especially on the road in places with tough environments. It definitely will be a good learning experience for us moving forward, just turning the page and learning from it and growing as a team.”
Smael Mondon
0:00—Similarities between Alabama and Auburn
0:31—Improvement in defensive scheme during Bama game
1:04—On moving on from Saturday’s loss
1:21—How to respond after losing
1:45—Improving on missed tackles
2:02—Fundamental vs. personnel in troubles with tackling
2:43—Adjustment from high school to college
3:15—Key to facing Auburn’s offense
3:39—Mental adjustments from freshman to going forward
4:10—How not to have a “slow start” on defense
4:46—How to not allow the loss “to linger”
5:25—Any personal connections to Auburn?
On the similarities between Auburn and Alabama and the preparation…
“They both have two explosive offenses, and two athletic quarterbacks that can throw the ball. But as far as that similarity goes, it's two different offenses, so I wouldn't necessarily say there's too many similarities.”
On getting stops on the edges…
“Really, it was kind of a mix of a couple of different things. We can't really put it all on one specific problem. We're going to go to the doctor today to see what we've got to fix, and then attack practice and get ready for Auburn.”
On how the team will moving on and focusing on Auburn…
“Just learning from the mistakes we made Saturday and then improving on it in practice, then just moving on to Auburn.”