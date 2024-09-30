5:27 —What he saw from Beck after struggling early against Alabama

3:37 —His improvement from last season, and what he needs to work on?

0:53 —Positives to take away from loss to Bama

On the key to having faster starts…

“From not only as an offensive perspective but as a team perspective, we try to take the approach of winning every moment so it’s really just attacking moment by moment and I guess we just have to win more moments.”





On the positives to take away from the Alabama game…

“At a place like this, we don’t really believe in moral victories. We try to uphold the standard and what we believe excellence is. Obviously playing hard, fighting to show this team we don’t quit, but that's one takeaway we already knew about ourselves.”





On what he can use from playing Auburn last year to help prepare for Saturday…

“Definitely just learning from it, looking back, and seeing what we can and can’t do, especially on the road in places with tough environments. It definitely will be a good learning experience for us moving forward, just turning the page and learning from it and growing as a team.”