Dominic Lovett
On what his teammates told him to expect for his first Georgia vs. Florida game…
“My teammates told me to just go out there, play football, and have fun. They just told me that this game does mean something to this program as far as the Gators and the Dawgs. I know it’s going to be a physical war, but at the same time I want to go out there and have fun. We’ve prepared a lot for this game because it does mean a lot so I’m just going to try to go out there and just play.”
On if there is more pressure with Brock Bowers out of the lineup…
“Brock is a big piece of our team, but we all said that we’re going to go five percent harder to make up for the loss. Football isn’t played by one person at the end of the day, and Brock is a big piece but with him out it just means that everyone has to step up for the team. So, I’m hoping for a speedy recovery for him, and we hope to see him back sooner rather than later.”
On the team’s performance so far and Carson Beck…
“I feel like from a full team standpoint, we have yet to play our best football, we take strides day in and day out as a team on and off the field. We come in and watch film before and after practice, I just think we have yet to reach our peak as a team so far this season. Carson is doing a great job leading the team with his confidence and swagger, so we’re just going to follow behind him and whatever he says, goes.”
On the importance of the Georgia Florida rivalry...
"I think it's huge. It's the one growing up that you always hear about no matter what fan you are. If you're a football fan down south, it's one of the bigger games of the year. All through recruiting you hear about it here. It's something we pride ourselves on and take really seriously."
On how he has seen quarterback Carson Beck prepare for playing back in his hometown...
"He's been a little bit more energetic at practice. I think he's really looking forward to this game and getting to go back to his hometown and play. I know this is a big game for him, so I'm excited to see what he can do."
On the rotation at right tackle next to him...
"I would say I try to keep away from thinking about it as much because I feel like if I start thinking about it that's when I'm going to start playing differently and stuff like that. But it's definitely different playing next to all three guys. Like I've said before, [Amarius] Mims is a freak; he plays like a freak. I've played next to him for two years now, so I have all my trust in him knowing he's going to be where he's supposed to be and stuff like that. With [Xavier] Truss it's the same way. I trust him knowing. He plays a little tighter to me in pass-pro so that was a little bit of adjusting too. Mims usually is farther away when we're passing off twists, but he can be because he has freakishly long arms. Just knowing Truss is always going to be closer to me. And with Monroe [Freeling], it's more trying to help him out. Trying to help him find his way because against Vanderbilt was his first time playing meaningful snaps in a game, so him getting in there is kind of just telling him, 'Play ball. Play your game.' So, trying to help him out knowing that I'm going to help in every way I can when we're out there."