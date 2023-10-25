On what his teammates told him to expect for his first Georgia vs. Florida game…

“My teammates told me to just go out there, play football, and have fun. They just told me that this game does mean something to this program as far as the Gators and the Dawgs. I know it’s going to be a physical war, but at the same time I want to go out there and have fun. We’ve prepared a lot for this game because it does mean a lot so I’m just going to try to go out there and just play.”

On if there is more pressure with Brock Bowers out of the lineup…

“Brock is a big piece of our team, but we all said that we’re going to go five percent harder to make up for the loss. Football isn’t played by one person at the end of the day, and Brock is a big piece but with him out it just means that everyone has to step up for the team. So, I’m hoping for a speedy recovery for him, and we hope to see him back sooner rather than later.”

On the team’s performance so far and Carson Beck…

“I feel like from a full team standpoint, we have yet to play our best football, we take strides day in and day out as a team on and off the field. We come in and watch film before and after practice, I just think we have yet to reach our peak as a team so far this season. Carson is doing a great job leading the team with his confidence and swagger, so we’re just going to follow behind him and whatever he says, goes.”