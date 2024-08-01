Daylen Everette

0:18: - Responding to be targeted by opposing offenses last year 0:53: - Importance of fall camp 1:11 - Biggest thing he learned from last season 1:33 - Being a leader in the DB room 2:02 - What he struggled with as a freshman 2:28 - Covering Arian Smith 2:54 - What he’s seen from Ellis Robinson 3:27 - Setting the example for young DBs 3:59 - Adjusting to new DB coaches 4:16 - What he can improve on 4:42 - WR he’s seen taken the next step 5:36 - Preparing for Clemson 6:03 - Presence of Tate Ratledge 6:59 - Impressions of Jaden Rashada

On being a veteran starting a new season… “This is a time to lock in and really just prepare for the season.”

On what be learned last season as a starter… “The biggest thing that I learned was having a next-play mentality, not letting a good or bad play get to your head and affect the next play. Just be in the moment and be worried about what is happening at that time.”

On evolving as a leader in the defensive back room… “I’m just really trying to set a good example for everyone in the room, especially the young guys and point them in the right direction. I just want to be there for them.”

Dan Jackson

0:09 - Returning for another year 0:46 - Why he came back for another year 1:20 - Why walk-ons are important 2:22 - New roster changes 3:11 - Missing playoffs, new expectations 3:43 - What he wants to improve on 4:23 - Similarities between KJ Bolden and Malaki Starks 4:46 - Getting on the same page with teammates 5:10 - Daylen Everette 5:47 - Carson Beck’s growth 6:15 - Advice he’d give to freshmen who are going through fall camp

On entering the first day of camp... “I’m just excited to be here. Like every other year, I’m still taking that rookie mindset where you can still learn in every meeting and every walk-through. There’s always room for improvement, and that’s how I’m taking it.” On choosing to return for another season... “I’m still here, and I’m thankful to be here. I love this university, and I love this team. Every year’s different. It’s a new opportunity for me, and I’m excited for it. It’s like every other year. I’m hungry, and I saw the opportunity. That’s why I’m here.” On coming back after missing the Playoff last season... “This year is a completely different team. We still have the same standards that we’ve had here at Georgia for a long time. We’re not worried about last year. We’re focused on this year, and right now, fall camp.”

Tate Ratledge

0:09 - Taking snaps at center 0:37 - Podcast 1:03 - What he’s seen from Jared Wilson 1:28 - His growth from first career start to now 2:12 - Looking forward to playing more football 2:50 - Grind of a longer season 3:16 - His leadership style 4:01 - Going up against former OL coach Matt Luke 4:25 - Thoughts on freshmen OL 4:50 - Thoughts on Jahzare Jackson 5:19 - Goals he wanted to accomplish in the offseason 6:01 - His new tattoo 6:32 - Growth from Carson Beck

On his growth as a player at Georgia… “Not taking it for granted, for sure. I just got asked about camp a minute ago, and I was like ‘it’s football, this is the fun part of what we do.’ I definitely don’t take football for granted seeing how fast it can be taken away from me, and I think that gave me a chance to mature and kind of just like sticking to the older players hip and learn from them so I think that’s what helped me.”

On the mindset of fall camp and preparing for the season… “I look forward to it, it’s football, it’s the fun part of what we do. We aren’t out there running. We aren’t out there swinging weight around. It’s football. We get to go play football. It’s what were here for, its what we do. I think that something to look forward to every year, and as you get older, you kind of learn that and think, ‘these younger guys are going to figure that out at some point.’ It took me some time to figure that out.”

On areas he looked to improve upon in the offseason to prepare for the 2024 season… “For me, there’s weightroom goals. I wanted to clean 405 and bench over X amount of squats over that. For me physically, it was kind of just play style. Working my hands, I had a bad habit of having bad hands last year, and that’s something I can really improve on this year, There’s the mental aspect, safety rotations, coverages, seeing things before they happen, stuff like that. That’s something as a group we’ve tried to learn together and tried to get better at.”

Arian Smith

0:00 - Decision to return to UGA for senior season 1:03 - Taking on a leadership role 1:31 - Year five of fall camp 1:57 - Connecting with James Coley 2:49 - Looking ahead 3:23 - What’s different about Carson Beck? 3:53 - What makes Carson Beck special? 4:31 - What a successful season would look like for him 4:54 - What it would mean to win it all this year 5:19 - What stands out about this year’s WR room 5:59 - Transfer WR picking up the offense 6:33 - Has anybody challenged Arian as fastest man on team 7:05 - What he’s seen from freshman WRs, Anthony Evans 7:37 - How Gunner Stockton has grown