Preview: No. 4 Georgia at No. 13 Florida - Pitching changes in store

After winning last weekend’s series with Kentucky, head coach Wes Johnson talked about “going back to the basics” with some of his pitchers who are still looking to find consistency ahead of Georgia’s first SEC road trip to Florida.

So, did those meetings meet with success?

“We’re still going through that right now,” Johnson said before practice on Wednesday. “You just get back out, you get back onto the game now, you're throwing bullpens, you're getting into sequences, helping them remember why they're good, helping them remember where they get out. So, it's been a productive week. We'll see if it translates to the weekend.”

There are going to be some changes.

Charlie Goldstein (0-0, 7.34) will get the start on Friday, but on Saturday, the Bulldogs will go to Brian Curley (1-0, 3.29), who will be making his first career start for the Bulldogs after pitching primarily as a back-end reliever.

Curley made starts in his final two appearances for Virginia Commonwealth during his freshman year in 2023.

Sunday’s starter is TBA.

Pitch execution will undoubtedly be a focus.

“We had quite a few two-strike counts this weekend, and we didn't execute the two-strike pitch the way we wanted to,” said Johnson. “So, there's been some emphasis put on that.”

With no mid-week game before this weekend’s series against the Gators (18-5, 0-3), the Bulldogs used the extra time to reset.

“Monday was really good to get our legs back underneath us. We've been playing a lot of baseball,” Johnson said. “Monday was good, and then yesterday we came out, and we didn't do a team practice. We let the hitters just come in, go through a complete hitting rotation, take a few ground balls, and then moved on. I think it's been good for us, arms, get position players' arms back under them, their legs back under them, so to speak.”

Meanwhile, Georgia hitters will face another strong test in a Florida pitching staff full of power arms, led by right-hander Liam Peterson, one of the top pitchers in the SEC.

“He lands three pitches for a strike in the strike zone in any count at any time and he's got a little velocity to go with it,” Johnson said. “Last weekend he was up to 98 against Tennessee. His slider, he really, really commands that and will throw it at any time. To lefties, his change-up's real, man. It's a good pitch, it's hard, it's got good late life. Yeah, it'll be a good challenge for us.”

Florida was swept by Tennessee in its conference opener last weekend in Knoxville, but don’t take the Gators for granted.

Johnson certainly doesn’t.

“Yeah, I've made no bones about it. I think Florida will win the league. I think they're really good. I think they've got a talented, a very talented pitching staff,” Johnson said. “They'll probably be the deepest staff we see all year, from top to bottom. There might be a team or two, or there is a team or two, that may have a couple of front-line starters that are equal or a tick better. But not top to bottom, and the staff is, I mean, you're gonna see 95 to 98 all weekend, with every guy they bring in.”

But Johnson likes his team’s chances.

“The challenge is going to be, can we just slow the game down enough? Can we go in and play clean baseball? Can our pitching staff get us off to a good start?” he said. “If they can, we'll be in every game with a chance to win.”