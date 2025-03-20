Preview: No. 4 Georgia at No. 13 Florida - Pitching changes in store

WHERE: Condron Ballpark, Gainesville, Fla.
WHEN: Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday Noon, Sunday 1 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia - 21-2, 2-1; Florida - 18-5, 0-3)
STARTING PITCHERS: Friday - LH Charlie Goldstein (0-0, 7:36) vs LH Aiden King (3-1, 0.81); Saturday - RH Brian Curley (1-0, 3.29) vs TBA; Sunday - TBA vs RH Jake Clement (1-0, 4.24).
TV/RADIO: SEC Network+ (Friday and Sunday); SEC Network (Saturday); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler and David Johnson)
The Series
After winning last weekend’s series with Kentucky, head coach Wes Johnson talked about “going back to the basics” with some of his pitchers who are still looking to find consistency ahead of Georgia’s first SEC road trip to Florida.
So, did those meetings meet with success?
“We’re still going through that right now,” Johnson said before practice on Wednesday. “You just get back out, you get back onto the game now, you're throwing bullpens, you're getting into sequences, helping them remember why they're good, helping them remember where they get out. So, it's been a productive week. We'll see if it translates to the weekend.”
There are going to be some changes.
Charlie Goldstein (0-0, 7.34) will get the start on Friday, but on Saturday, the Bulldogs will go to Brian Curley (1-0, 3.29), who will be making his first career start for the Bulldogs after pitching primarily as a back-end reliever.
Curley made starts in his final two appearances for Virginia Commonwealth during his freshman year in 2023.
Sunday’s starter is TBA.
Pitch execution will undoubtedly be a focus.
“We had quite a few two-strike counts this weekend, and we didn't execute the two-strike pitch the way we wanted to,” said Johnson. “So, there's been some emphasis put on that.”
With no mid-week game before this weekend’s series against the Gators (18-5, 0-3), the Bulldogs used the extra time to reset.
“Monday was really good to get our legs back underneath us. We've been playing a lot of baseball,” Johnson said. “Monday was good, and then yesterday we came out, and we didn't do a team practice. We let the hitters just come in, go through a complete hitting rotation, take a few ground balls, and then moved on. I think it's been good for us, arms, get position players' arms back under them, their legs back under them, so to speak.”
Meanwhile, Georgia hitters will face another strong test in a Florida pitching staff full of power arms, led by right-hander Liam Peterson, one of the top pitchers in the SEC.
“He lands three pitches for a strike in the strike zone in any count at any time and he's got a little velocity to go with it,” Johnson said. “Last weekend he was up to 98 against Tennessee. His slider, he really, really commands that and will throw it at any time. To lefties, his change-up's real, man. It's a good pitch, it's hard, it's got good late life. Yeah, it'll be a good challenge for us.”
Florida was swept by Tennessee in its conference opener last weekend in Knoxville, but don’t take the Gators for granted.
Johnson certainly doesn’t.
“Yeah, I've made no bones about it. I think Florida will win the league. I think they're really good. I think they've got a talented, a very talented pitching staff,” Johnson said. “They'll probably be the deepest staff we see all year, from top to bottom. There might be a team or two, or there is a team or two, that may have a couple of front-line starters that are equal or a tick better. But not top to bottom, and the staff is, I mean, you're gonna see 95 to 98 all weekend, with every guy they bring in.”
But Johnson likes his team’s chances.
“The challenge is going to be, can we just slow the game down enough? Can we go in and play clean baseball? Can our pitching staff get us off to a good start?” he said. “If they can, we'll be in every game with a chance to win.”
This and that
...The Bulldogs are batting .317 with an NCAA-leading 57 home runs, .604 SLG percentage, (3rd-NCAA), a .469 OB percentage (2nd-NCAA), have drawn 159 walks (4th-NCAA) and been hit 65 times (1st-NCAA) plus are 32-for-36 in SB.
...The team’s leading hitters are roommates Ryland Zaborowski (.444-12-40) and Robbie Burnett (.414-11-36, 22 BB, 16 HBP, 11 stolen bases). Burnett and Tre Phelps (.318-5-23) have reached base safely in all 23 games this year. Burnett earned SEC Player of the Week honors after a monster series against #23 UK (.667 BA, 8R, 2HR, 9 RBI). Earlier this month, Zaborowski was named the NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy National Hitter of the Week and SEC Co-Player of the Week by the league office. In a four-game stretch, he batted .438 with one double, six home runs and 18 RBI. In the Columbia series, he had back-to-back games with two home runs and seven RBI. Zaborowski and Burnett rank among the national leaders in Home Runs, Slugging Percentage, and RBI.
...Georgia has scored at least six runs in 21 of 23 games this year and 10+ runs in 10 games, going 10-0 in those contests. UF is batting .326 with a .544 SLG percentage and a .436 OB percentage, The Gators have drawn 104 BBs and 49 HBPs plus are 38-for-45 in SB. The Gators' leading hitters are Colby Shelton (.407-2-20), Justin Nadeau (.375-1-10), and Brody Donay (.373-8-20) and while Bobby Boser has 26 RBI to go with a .291 average and seven home runs.
...The Bulldogs have posted a 4.95 ERA with 235 strikeouts and 109 walks. Opponents are batting .231 against Georgia. The Bulldogs have allowed 72 runs in the first three innings but just 44 over the final six frames. Georgia has fallen behind in the first inning 10 times this season and then went on to win eight of those games. Georgia has trailed in 13 of its games this season and has rallied to win 10 of those contests. Florida has a 3.98 ERA with 257 strikeouts and 70 walks this season. Opponents are batting .219 against the Gators.