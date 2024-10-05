WATCH: Dawg Walk ahead of Auburn

Here come the Bulldogs!
Details of the raise and contract extension signed by head football coach Kirby Smart were released to UGASports.
Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey is already having an impact on Georgia's basketball team.
Preview: Auburn at No. 5 Georgia. Inside, get all the details of Saturday''s game with Auburn.
We take a closer look at the game between Georgia and Auburn using PFF ratings from the season.
Auburn has lost all three of its games against Power 4 teams this season.
