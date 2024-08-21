DAMON WILSON

0:00—Gaining weight in the offseason 0:33—What he expects from having the extra bulk 0:59—How prepared for opener? 1:18—How he was able to bulk up so quickly 1:49—Transition from a situational pass rusher to an every-down player 2:25—Playing with Monroe Freeling 2:56—Transition from high school to UGA football 3:26—Why he decided to attend UGA? 4:10—Impact made by Chaz Chambliss 4:41—“Welcome to Georgia” moment? 5:19—Where he’d play on offense 5:29—What he’s learned from Mykel Williams 6:01—Relationship with parents while at UGA 6:48—Christen Miller 7:16—Smael Mondon’s leadership skills 7:46—Playing for Coach Uzo-Diribe

On his weight-gaining process this offseason… “After my injury, I was around 235 and then came home. My dad and I really focused on putting on weight and getting my legs balanced. And so, I tried to put on like 15 [pounds], and the highest I got to was about like 252. I think the season I'll be playing around 248, 25. That’ll be my range.” On the importance of strength conditioning… “For me, I know my plan wasn't just to be an edge rusher. I want to be able to play first and second down, and I need that extra weight to be able to anchor and hold my weight against bigger and more aggressive tackles and just the overall strike. And then injuries as well, it [strength-conditioning] helps prevent injuries in the long run.” On matching up in practice against Monroe Freeling and their relationship… “Monroe has definitely gotten better. We've both gotten a lot better, and we've been able to see each other improve. I mean, coming in, we're both roommates, so we talk a lot about football. Football is one of our biggest things, that’s how we connected. So, it’s just being able to have an offensive tackle who's a close friend of mine, and then we can talk about just the small little details. We're going to be good together for the next three or four years. Good roommate, good guy, good person.”

DOMINIC LOVETT

0:00—Growth of offense with Beck in at QB for year 2? 0:30—Playing in his second season at UGA (compared to first) 1:07—Coach James Coley 1:33—London Humphreys 2:13—Description of self as a wide receiver (TEAM first); Special teams contributions 3:16—fellow receiver Colbie Young 3:48—Helping other receivers with the playbook 4:30—Georgia’s wide receivers room 5:09—Being a humble player 6:16—Growth and improvement in Joenel Aguero 6:53—What he expects from Clemson (What’s his coach’s name?) 7:28—Differences between coaches Coley and B-Mac 8:18—Ellis Robinson’s progression 9:00—working with Carson Beck, and other teammates, including defenders 9:54—His connection with Cole Spear and 10:42—Competition between Daniel Harris and Julian Humphrey 11:14—Impassion of wide receiver Michael Jackson

