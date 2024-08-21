PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
football

WATCH: Damon Wilson and Dominic Lovett

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

DAMON WILSON

.

0:00—Gaining weight in the offseason

0:33—What he expects from having the extra bulk

0:59—How prepared for opener?

1:18—How he was able to bulk up so quickly

1:49—Transition from a situational pass rusher to an every-down player

2:25—Playing with Monroe Freeling

2:56—Transition from high school to UGA football

3:26—Why he decided to attend UGA?

4:10—Impact made by Chaz Chambliss

4:41—“Welcome to Georgia” moment?

5:19—Where he’d play on offense

5:29—What he’s learned from Mykel Williams

6:01—Relationship with parents while at UGA

6:48—Christen Miller

7:16—Smael Mondon’s leadership skills

7:46—Playing for Coach Uzo-Diribe

.

On his weight-gaining process this offseason…

“After my injury, I was around 235 and then came home. My dad and I really focused on putting on weight and getting my legs balanced. And so, I tried to put on like 15 [pounds], and the highest I got to was about like 252. I think the season I'll be playing around 248, 25. That’ll be my range.”

On the importance of strength conditioning…

“For me, I know my plan wasn't just to be an edge rusher. I want to be able to play first and second down, and I need that extra weight to be able to anchor and hold my weight against bigger and more aggressive tackles and just the overall strike. And then injuries as well, it [strength-conditioning] helps prevent injuries in the long run.”

On matching up in practice against Monroe Freeling and their relationship…

“Monroe has definitely gotten better. We've both gotten a lot better, and we've been able to see each other improve. I mean, coming in, we're both roommates, so we talk a lot about football. Football is one of our biggest things, that’s how we connected. So, it’s just being able to have an offensive tackle who's a close friend of mine, and then we can talk about just the small little details. We're going to be good together for the next three or four years. Good roommate, good guy, good person.”

.

DOMINIC LOVETT

.

0:00—Growth of offense with Beck in at QB for year 2?

0:30—Playing in his second season at UGA (compared to first)

1:07—Coach James Coley

1:33—London Humphreys

2:13—Description of self as a wide receiver (TEAM first); Special teams contributions

3:16—fellow receiver Colbie Young

3:48—Helping other receivers with the playbook

4:30—Georgia’s wide receivers room

5:09—Being a humble player

6:16—Growth and improvement in Joenel Aguero

6:53—What he expects from Clemson (What’s his coach’s name?)

7:28—Differences between coaches Coley and B-Mac

8:18—Ellis Robinson’s progression

9:00—working with Carson Beck, and other teammates, including defenders

9:54—His connection with Cole Spear and

10:42—Competition between Daniel Harris and Julian Humphrey

11:14—Impassion of wide receiver Michael Jackson

.

On helping new transfer receivers…

“It wasn't honestly just me. It was really a team thing. As a team after practice, we would sit down and watch film, and all of us go over our goods, our bads, our ups and our downs. If you can't take constructive criticism from your own teammates, then you won't be able to take it from anybody. So, we as a team, help each other. We don't nag on each other or get on each other. We just try to help each other out. We’re just trying to grow as a group.”

On preseason growth in the receiver room…

“I would just say all of us grew more comfortable with the playbook, understanding the scheme and not just looking at where you are on the field, but having conceptual learning, and learning the whole play instead of just knowing your position. It’s important because you might not be in that position at a different time. We might call a different formation, or you might be in a different role. So, just the biggest thing as a whole offense is just having interchangeable parts - people being able to switch to different positions and make sure we’re still doing our job.”

On Joenel Aguero…

“I'd say as far as confidence he also understands the scheme and conceptual learning. I feel like that the defense does the same thing that the offense does, which is switch. So, even with those younger guys and the older guys coming in, being able to be interchangeable parts and help out one another, I feel like that's going to make our whole team more versatile. So, everybody helping everybody trying to achieve the big goal.”

