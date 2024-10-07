WATCH: Chaz Chambliss and Dylan Fairchild

CHAZ CHAMBLISS

0:00 – Ties to Mississippi State 0:20 – Do players notice the fan engagement? 0:56 – How close is the team to “cutting it loose"? 1:43 – What stands out on Chris Cole? 2:18 – How does the team balance their goals week-to-week?

On his history with Mississippi State... "Both of my parents went to Mississippi State. Half of my family either cheers or went or graduated from Mississippi State." On being close to "cutting it lose"... "It means trusting in your preparation, trusting your teammates, and knowing that you can just go full out speed without having to worry about if you did his job or that I needed to do this or that. It is all about the preparation and trust in your preparation or teammates." On peaking at the end... "We're only five games in right now, going on six, and I feel like the more we play, the more you connect as a defense and trust in each other."

DYLAN FAIRCHILD

0:00 – How has the team adjusted to the offensive line injury 0:33 – What does it mean to the offense when a running back catches to ball? 1:05 – How did you rate how Drew Bobo did in his first start last Saturday? 1:35 – Where do you think the team is it at as in hitting its full stride? 2:06 – Why the success on third down? 2:46 – Mindset on the team and its balance 3:26 – Are players aware of the crowd noise at home? 4:09 – What stands out on Mississippi State’s team? 4:43 – What is the feeling when you see the scores from other games in the conference?