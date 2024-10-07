WATCH: Chaz Chambliss and Dylan Fairchild

CHAZ CHAMBLISS
On his history with Mississippi State...
"Both of my parents went to Mississippi State. Half of my family either cheers or went or graduated from Mississippi State."
On being close to "cutting it lose"...
"It means trusting in your preparation, trusting your teammates, and knowing that you can just go full out speed without having to worry about if you did his job or that I needed to do this or that. It is all about the preparation and trust in your preparation or teammates."
On peaking at the end...
"We're only five games in right now, going on six, and I feel like the more we play, the more you connect as a defense and trust in each other."
DYLAN FAIRCHILD
On adjusting to offensive line injuries...
"I would just say next man up mentality. I think our whole team has got injuries all over the board and you just have to approach it with the next man up mentality and just keep rolling."
On Drew Bobo starting at center...
"I'm so proud of Drew, he did such a good job stepping up. I told him this offseason I was like Drew there's going to be a day like you're going to have to, I'm telling you I just knew it. I don't know how I knew it; I knew it in my heart. I just knew that he was going to have to step up and he did, and he did a great job and all of us are so proud of him. Me and Jared were talking about it yesterday, just so proud of him for stepping up and doing a great job."
On the offensive line's current status...
"I wouldn't say we've hit our full stride. You want to hit your stride like midway through the year, you know. You want to really start to pick it up right now, as these games go on. That's our goal is to just keep chopping, keep rolling, keep getting better, so that we can hit our stride right now in these upcoming games."