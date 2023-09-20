WATCH: Cash Jones and Dylan Fairchild
Cash Jones
0:00 – WHERE DID THE ‘CASH’ FINGERS COME FROM – AND IS THAT YOUR GIVEN NAME
0:39 – WALK US THROUGH THE TOUCHDOWN PLAY VS. SOUTH CAROLINA
1:13 – WHY DID YOU GIVE UP A FULL-RIDE SCHOLARSHIP AT NM ST TO BE A WALK-ON AT UGA
2:03 – TALK ABOUT DAIJUN EDWARDS JOURNEY
2:33 – WHAT WAS YOUR SIZE WHEN YOU CAME TO UGA AND WHAT ARE YOU NOW
3:06 – ANY FOOTBALL IN YOUR FAMILY GROWING UP
3:30 – OTHER SPORTS THAT YOU PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL
4:17 – WHERE DOES YOUR TOUGHNESS COME FROM
4:43 – DID YOU HEAR FROM YOUR BROTHER AFTER THE LAST GAME
5:15 – HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOUR MINDSET
5:49 – TALK ABOUT LAST SEASON’S TD VS. VANDERBILT
6:22 – WAS GEORGIA THE LARGEST SCHOOL THAT RECRUITED YOU
6:43 – HOW EXCITED ARE YOU TO GET PLAYING TIME
On his touchdown against South Carolina...
"It was a dream come true for sure. Growing up, I've always had dreams about scoring a touchdown in a close game like that. The linemen, they're one of the best in the nation. They just blocked it perfectly, and I came in untouched."
On how he developed his toughness as a player...
"I'd have to say my brother. He and his friends were always two years older than me, so they were always roughing up on me. They really made me tough, and I feel like it helps with being my size and running the ball at this level."
On his mindset and how he has built his skillset for SEC level football...
"You just have to be tough. It's a hard game. You have to be really tough honestly. Thankfully, I haven't really been hit very hard, but I try to avoid the big hits by playing smarter to make them miss."
Dylan Fairchild
0:00 – How important is it to getting good reps on the field anywhere
0:38 – How much does it help having Sedrick Van Pran next to you
0:56 – How does wrestling help you in football
1:17 – What is it like to play multi-positions in a week where there are a lot of injuries
1:51 – How confident are you in this offensive line
2:14 – What was the impact of Eddie Gordon to you
2:34 – Any stories on Coach Smart and why you came to Georgia
3:29 – When you heard Amarius Mims was having surgery did you think this could be your time to play?
4:13 – What does it mean to prepare to be a starter
4:45 – What has been the biggest obstacle at Georgia
5:14 – What is the key to maintain patience
5:41 – What have you seen from Cash Jones
6:06 – Bench/Squat/Clean numbers
On his biggest obstacle while being at Georgia…
“I would say developing patience. This university has taught me how to develop patience and how to go through adversity and continue to go on the right track. Even though you might not see the other side of it, something is on the other side.”
On practicing at multiple positions on the offensive line this week…
“All of our guys can play all five positions. That’s one thing that we do a really good job of is preparing everybody to play any position.”
On what he has seen from Cash Jones…
“He’s awesome. He’s one of the hardest working people on our team. He comes in everyday and gets the job done. He’s been a really good player and a good teammate.”