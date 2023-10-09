Carson Beck

0:00 – Handling the blitz 0:46 – How often do you watch film with Sedrick Van Pran? 1:28 – How did your baseball background help you with pressure? 2:18 – Where have you improved the most since the UT Martin game? 2:56 – What does Rara Thomas bring to the offense? 3:36 – How much of an impact does Brock Bowers have just being out there? 4:35 – Did you expect to play this well? 5:19 – Do you prepare any differently in case of bad weather? 6:03 – Why does Brock Bowers still get open so often? 6:41 – Did throwing during a Pro Day help you gain confidence? 7:13 – What is the standard for the Georgia offense? 7:38 – Blessed to have so many weapons on offense 8:24 – Relationship with Mike Bobo 9:18 – Did you learn your slide from baseball and what about Brock Bowers’ slide? 9:52 – Lessons from all different quarterbacks since you have been at Georgia

On being successful against the blitz… “First and foremost, the offensive line picking up the blitz helps me. Big time. Not only that, but the center, Sedrick [Van Pran], — and my study of film and seeing what defenses are going to try and do when they do blitz us, making the right ID as far as mike points and changing protections and all that stuff. Having Sedrick there to help me with that and then also just studying film. Obviously, the execution of it, picking up the blitz, but that’s a huge credit to our offensive line.” On watching film with other teammates and his accuracy this season …

“As far as film, I know Sedrick and the whole offensive line watches a lot of film together. Most of the time I watch a lot of film by myself, but there is a lot of communication that goes back and forth between me and him. In practice, coaches prepare us well as far as scout team looks and that sort of thing. As far as accuracy goes, I think that’s just a chemistry thing. As we continue to play and I continue to understand certain guys and the way they run certain routes, I think that goes towards the whole accuracy thing.” On his baseball background helping him handle pressure… “I can say that’s part of it. I’ve been through a lot of things in my life that have helped me to the point where I can handle pressure. Being a pitcher, playing baseball, you’re the only guy that’s really doing anything when you’re up there pitching. Baseball’s a little bit more boring of a sport. When you’re sitting there pitching, you’re the guy, all the weight is on you to sit there and execute. Whether you’re throwing 80, 90, 100 pitches a game. I definitely say that can accredit to the way that I handle pressure.” On how he has improved since the first game against UT Martin… “Obviously, the confidence standpoint, I think that’s the biggest thing. Continuing to move forward, I think I can improve in every area as far as it goes, as far as timing goes, little footwork things, the knowledge of the game, the feel of the game, trying to learn how to play football again. It was a long time since I had played in a game and the game speed compared to practice is so hard to replicate. Really the only way to replicate is to play in the game.”

Tykee Smith

0:00 – Where has the secondary improved the most since the beginning of season? 0:23 – How has the process been replacing the old guys? 0:49 – How do you prepare playing at noon on the road when facing a team you are supposed to beat? 1:33 – Avoiding a letdown 1:47 – When did you recognize that Georgia’s offense can be elite? 2:22 – What is the process like when you transferred here a few years back to now? 3:18 – How much more can Georgia’s offense do? 3:41 – After an off day, did you need re-enforcement? 4:09 – How close is the Georgia defense to its standard? 4:28 – What skillset have you learned the most since coming to Georgia? 4:52 – Early impressions of Vanderbilt’s quarterbacks 5:09 – What does Kamari Lassiter mean to the secondary?