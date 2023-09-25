0:00 – Going to Auburn

0:31 – Doing stiff arms to "Pop" and Georgia’s LB crew in practice

0:55 – What is Ladd McConkey doing to stay mentally strong

1:31 – What does Lawson Luckie bring

2:01 – Who did Oscar Delp think he was after trying to hurdle

2:25 – Do you enjoy extra reps with injuries to the tight end position

2:57 – How do you think Carson Beck will do in his first true road game

3:36 – Coach Smart’s message to the team

4:04 – Do speakers really work when preparing for road games

4:24 – Challenges of hostile environments

4:59 – How often do they crank up speakers

5:15 – What are you working on to get better

5:42 – Where do you rank the Auburn rivalry compared to others

6:10 – You got props for pancake blocks from the offensive line

6:39 – Do you take this as a win for tight ends that Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift

7:22 – Complacency?