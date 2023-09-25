WATCH: Brock Bowers and Jamon Dumas-Johnson
Brock Bowers
0:00 – Going to Auburn
0:31 – Doing stiff arms to "Pop" and Georgia’s LB crew in practice
0:55 – What is Ladd McConkey doing to stay mentally strong
1:31 – What does Lawson Luckie bring
2:01 – Who did Oscar Delp think he was after trying to hurdle
2:25 – Do you enjoy extra reps with injuries to the tight end position
2:57 – How do you think Carson Beck will do in his first true road game
3:36 – Coach Smart’s message to the team
4:04 – Do speakers really work when preparing for road games
4:24 – Challenges of hostile environments
4:59 – How often do they crank up speakers
5:15 – What are you working on to get better
5:42 – Where do you rank the Auburn rivalry compared to others
6:10 – You got props for pancake blocks from the offensive line
6:39 – Do you take this as a win for tight ends that Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift
7:22 – Complacency?
On WR Ladd McConkey battling through injury…
“It’s always tough to do that with an injury, but I think Ladd has done a really good job of staying locked in and staying with the team. We’re just trying to support him through it all because I know he wants to be out there and playing. He’s staying ready, and we’ll see how he does the next couple of weeks.”
On making more rep counts in practice with injuries…
“Sometimes I like it, sometimes I don’t. You get tired out there. They do a good job at managing our reps throughout practice with lower numbers, and its stayed pretty consistent throughout the whole season even though we’ve had some injures. They’ve been doing a good job at working some other people into spots.”
On Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating…
“It’s kind of a win for the tight ends, I guess. It’s getting a whole lot of media coverage; I’ve seen it everywhere.”
Jamon Dumas-Johnson
0:00 – How would you evaluate your play through first four games
0:46 – What have you seen from C.J. Allen
1:15 – How important is Javon Bullard to communication on defense
2:37 – Challenges of facing multiple running backs
3:02 – What do you do in practice to work on communication
3:53 – Rushing threat quarterbacks compared to a pocket passer
4:36 – Where do you rank the Auburn rivalry compared to others
5:08 – What is your focus to raise your level
5:29 – Why is Georgia Tech first as a rival?
6:11 – How do scout teams mimic opposing quarterbacks
6:56 – Smael Mondon and coming back from his injury
7:19 – What do you see from Auburn’s offense
8:02 – Stories on Coach Biff Poggi from high school
8:31 – Defense without certain players
9:09 – What have you seen from Warren Brinson
9:45 – Complacency on the team?
On how important Javon Bullard and communication are for the defense...
"Javon is definitely one of the leaders on the defense. He's definitely one of the people on the team that makes the communication lines easier. We believe in our guys that the coach puts on the field to replace him or have his spot until he comes back. I wouldn't say it's a loss, but it's a gap to fill. Everyone always has to be heard on the communication lines and, like I said, communication goes from youth league to the pros. Communication is everything."
On developing communication during practice...
"We have speakers in our indoor facility. Coach turns it up loud as loud as possible. I think he broke the volume panel to turn it up. He makes it super loud in there so when gameday comes it's easier. The volume is lower on gameday than we expect because our ears are blasted out from Monday through Thursday. That's what he does, turns the speakers up, all the way up, and just has a static sound blasting."