WATCH: Ben Yurosek and CJ Allen

in other news
Key points from Ben Yurosek's November 4 press conference
Ben Yurosek spoke to the Georgia media for the first time Monday. Inside, read the key points of what he said.
Coach's Corner: What Georgia is getting in Rasean Dinkins
Rasean Dinkins' high school coach breaks down what Georgia is getting in its newest commit.
Georgia flips in-state DB Rasean Dinkins from Georgia Tech
Georgia has successfully flipped three-star defensive back Rasean Dinkins away from Georgia Tech.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's 'spark of energy'
Dillon Bell provided a spark to Georgia's offense in the early second half on Saturday.
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Florida
It wasn't pretty, but Georgia took care of Florida on Saturday - Check out all the important stats By The Numbers
Ben Yurosek
0:00 – Talk about your adjustment for you this season
0:48 – What are the biggest adjustments from Pac-12 to now?
1:09 – What attracted to you to come to Georgia when you decided to transfer?
1:33 – What was your “Welcome to Georgia” moment?
2:02 – What do you tell a quarterback when he is struggling?
2:27 – Was there any extra pressure when you were one of the players replacing Brock Bowers?
2:57 – Tell us about your parents and their athletic background and your connection with Colorado State and Mike Bobo
3:40 – Does Brock Bowers reach out to you or other tight ends on the team?
4:05 – How much more comfortable are you now from the beginning of the season?
4:32 – Have you ever see Dwight Phillips (peanut) have a bad day?
5:01 – Is there any extra level of excitement in a game when you know it might be a big game?
5:43 – Any other cultural excitements on playing in the south?
6:14 – How does a team do better with communication issues?
6:39 – Talk about the classes at Georgia compared to Stanford?
7:08 – Talk about the injuries you had at Stanford?
7:28 – What do you feel about the schedule you are playing and how you prepare for it?
8:08 – How much did Oscar Delp help you to fit in?
CJ Allen
0:00 – Walk us through your interception from Saturday
0:26 – Do you feel like the team is up for the challenge in facing Ole Miss?
1:00 – How much has your confidence have grown this season?
1:28 – What is the number-one thing you need to do when you are focusing on your job?
1:58 – What was going through your head when you made your first career start against Ole Miss last season?
2:25 – Talk about the “Cleats in the Dirt”
2:51 – Did you have a chance to celebrate your teammates getting enjoyment?
3:25 – Tell about the excitement that Dwight Phillips brought with his touchdown?
3:49 – How would you say you played against Florida?
4:14 – What are some of the issues on Georgia to fix the problem on outside runs?
4:42 – Does a team think about CFP rankings coming out?
5:27 – What has impressed you the most of the play of Chris Cole?
5:55 – How can you prepare on deep passes of Ole Miss?
6:25 – What does a defense think and how to they respond on offensive turnovers?
7:10 – Talk about Chaz Chambliss winning the Co-SEC Player of the Week?
7:35 – Do you feel that the team is ready for a big game due to previous schedule?
8:04 – Talk about if opposing offenses hold you at all?
8:35 – How has Ben Yurosek been in practice?
