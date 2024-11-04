Advertisement

Key points from Ben Yurosek's November 4 press conference

Key points from Ben Yurosek's November 4 press conference

Ben Yurosek spoke to the Georgia media for the first time Monday. Inside, read the key points of what he said.

 • Anthony Dasher
Coach's Corner: What Georgia is getting in Rasean Dinkins

Coach's Corner: What Georgia is getting in Rasean Dinkins

Rasean Dinkins' high school coach breaks down what Georgia is getting in its newest commit.

Premium content
 • Jed May
Georgia flips in-state DB Rasean Dinkins from Georgia Tech

Georgia flips in-state DB Rasean Dinkins from Georgia Tech

Georgia has successfully flipped three-star defensive back Rasean Dinkins away from Georgia Tech.

 • Lance McCurley
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's 'spark of energy'

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's 'spark of energy'

Dillon Bell provided a spark to Georgia's offense in the early second half on Saturday.

 • Jason Butt
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Florida

By the Numbers: Georgia vs Florida

It wasn't pretty, but Georgia took care of Florida on Saturday - Check out all the important stats By The Numbers

 • Dave McMahon

Published Nov 4, 2024
WATCH: Ben Yurosek and CJ Allen
Patrick Garbin  •  UGASports
Team & Research Writer
Ben Yurosek

0:00 – Talk about your adjustment for you this season

0:48 – What are the biggest adjustments from Pac-12 to now?

1:09 – What attracted to you to come to Georgia when you decided to transfer?

1:33 – What was your “Welcome to Georgia” moment?

2:02 – What do you tell a quarterback when he is struggling?

2:27 – Was there any extra pressure when you were one of the players replacing Brock Bowers?

2:57 – Tell us about your parents and their athletic background and your connection with Colorado State and Mike Bobo

3:40 – Does Brock Bowers reach out to you or other tight ends on the team?

4:05 – How much more comfortable are you now from the beginning of the season?

4:32 – Have you ever see Dwight Phillips (peanut) have a bad day?

5:01 – Is there any extra level of excitement in a game when you know it might be a big game?

5:43 – Any other cultural excitements on playing in the south?

6:14 – How does a team do better with communication issues?

6:39 – Talk about the classes at Georgia compared to Stanford?

7:08 – Talk about the injuries you had at Stanford?

7:28 – What do you feel about the schedule you are playing and how you prepare for it?

8:08 – How much did Oscar Delp help you to fit in?

CJ Allen

0:00 – Walk us through your interception from Saturday

0:26 – Do you feel like the team is up for the challenge in facing Ole Miss?

1:00 – How much has your confidence have grown this season?

1:28 – What is the number-one thing you need to do when you are focusing on your job?

1:58 – What was going through your head when you made your first career start against Ole Miss last season?

2:25 – Talk about the “Cleats in the Dirt”

2:51 – Did you have a chance to celebrate your teammates getting enjoyment?

3:25 – Tell about the excitement that Dwight Phillips brought with his touchdown?

3:49 – How would you say you played against Florida?

4:14 – What are some of the issues on Georgia to fix the problem on outside runs?

4:42 – Does a team think about CFP rankings coming out?

5:27 – What has impressed you the most of the play of Chris Cole?

5:55 – How can you prepare on deep passes of Ole Miss?

6:25 – What does a defense think and how to they respond on offensive turnovers?

7:10 – Talk about Chaz Chambliss winning the Co-SEC Player of the Week?

7:35 – Do you feel that the team is ready for a big game due to previous schedule?

8:04 – Talk about if opposing offenses hold you at all?

8:35 – How has Ben Yurosek been in practice?

