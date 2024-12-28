WATCH: Arian Smith, Oscar Delp, Tate Ratledge, and Trevor Etienne

0:00—On his resiliency and what makes him that way

0:58—What Carson Beck should be remembered for

1:27—Recaps injuries and if he still has his track speed

2:47—Kirk Herbstreit’s comments on Smith’s drops

3:29—Adjustments catching passes from Stockton compared to Beck

4:14—Details his run on the fake punt + his fumble recovery

5:25—His bowl memories from past seasons

6:32—Mindset entering the Sugar Bowl and what does he know of Stockton’s cows

7:31—Rallying around Gunner Stockton

8:41—Differences in Trevor Etienne