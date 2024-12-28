Advertisement
Published Dec 28, 2024
WATCH: Arian Smith, Oscar Delp, Tate Ratledge, and Trevor Etienne
Patrick Garbin
Team & Research Writer
ARIAN SMITH

0:00—On his resiliency and what makes him that way

0:58—What Carson Beck should be remembered for

1:27—Recaps injuries and if he still has his track speed

2:47—Kirk Herbstreit’s comments on Smith’s drops

3:29—Adjustments catching passes from Stockton compared to Beck

4:14—Details his run on the fake punt + his fumble recovery

5:25—His bowl memories from past seasons

6:32—Mindset entering the Sugar Bowl and what does he know of Stockton’s cows

7:31—Rallying around Gunner Stockton

8:41—Differences in Trevor Etienne

OSCAR DELP

0:00—Delp’s closeness with Gunner Stockton, the team “rallying” behind him

1:06—Tight ends replacing Brock Bowers this season

2:01—What he’s seen on Notre Dame; Georgia’s two freshmen tight ends

3:06—The offense’s lack of production, at times, this season

3:46—Recollection of playing vs. Ohio State two years ago when Washington was injured

5:09—Gunner Stockton as QB1

5:58—Running plays with Stockton compared to Beck

6:49—What the average fan might not know about Stockton

7:24—Trevor Etienne as a teammate, his game-winning score vs. Texas

8:22—Stockton entering the game vs. Texas (“he was calm, he was cool”

9:26—Comments on Stockton’s cows

TATE RATLEDGE

0:00—On how Carson Beck should be remembered for his time at Georgia

0:47—The offensive line’s health, being banged up

1:34—Invitation to the Senior Bowl

2:06—Comments on Notre Dame’s defense

2:37—Gunner Stockton’s development in recent weeks

3:13—Playing/fighting for Stockton (“Gunner’s just a guy you want to block for”)

4:02—Trevor Etienne being healthy

4:29—The current energy and excitement surrounding the team

5:07—Stockton’s confidence on the field

5:57—Arian Smith’s resiliency

TREVOR ETIENNE

0:00—What does Gunner Stockton's presence do for UGA's rushing attack?

0:32—Memories of playing in the Superdome

1:18—Looks back at his season (injuries)

2:10—Update about his ribs, what he wears as protection

2:37—Details his rib injury

2:51—Nate Frazier’s “great” freshman season

3:22—What he expects from Notre Dame’s defense

3:47—Being Travis Etienne’s “little brother”

5:00—The development of his relationship with Gunner Stockton

5:56—Healing of his ribs the last few weeks

6:39—Excitement of facing Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl

7:18—Gunner’s personality and his pet cows

7:46—“This is why you come to Georgia”

8:31—New Orleans’ food

