WATCH: Arian Smith, Oscar Delp, Tate Ratledge, and Trevor Etienne

ARIAN SMITH
0:00—On his resiliency and what makes him that way
0:58—What Carson Beck should be remembered for
1:27—Recaps injuries and if he still has his track speed
2:47—Kirk Herbstreit’s comments on Smith’s drops
3:29—Adjustments catching passes from Stockton compared to Beck
4:14—Details his run on the fake punt + his fumble recovery
5:25—His bowl memories from past seasons
6:32—Mindset entering the Sugar Bowl and what does he know of Stockton’s cows
7:31—Rallying around Gunner Stockton
8:41—Differences in Trevor Etienne
OSCAR DELP
0:00—Delp’s closeness with Gunner Stockton, the team “rallying” behind him
1:06—Tight ends replacing Brock Bowers this season
2:01—What he’s seen on Notre Dame; Georgia’s two freshmen tight ends
3:06—The offense’s lack of production, at times, this season
3:46—Recollection of playing vs. Ohio State two years ago when Washington was injured
5:09—Gunner Stockton as QB1
5:58—Running plays with Stockton compared to Beck
6:49—What the average fan might not know about Stockton
7:24—Trevor Etienne as a teammate, his game-winning score vs. Texas
8:22—Stockton entering the game vs. Texas (“he was calm, he was cool”
9:26—Comments on Stockton’s cows
TATE RATLEDGE
0:00—On how Carson Beck should be remembered for his time at Georgia
0:47—The offensive line’s health, being banged up
1:34—Invitation to the Senior Bowl
2:06—Comments on Notre Dame’s defense
2:37—Gunner Stockton’s development in recent weeks
3:13—Playing/fighting for Stockton (“Gunner’s just a guy you want to block for”)
4:02—Trevor Etienne being healthy
4:29—The current energy and excitement surrounding the team
5:07—Stockton’s confidence on the field
5:57—Arian Smith’s resiliency
TREVOR ETIENNE
0:00—What does Gunner Stockton's presence do for UGA's rushing attack?
0:32—Memories of playing in the Superdome
1:18—Looks back at his season (injuries)
2:10—Update about his ribs, what he wears as protection
2:37—Details his rib injury
2:51—Nate Frazier’s “great” freshman season
3:22—What he expects from Notre Dame’s defense
3:47—Being Travis Etienne’s “little brother”
5:00—The development of his relationship with Gunner Stockton
5:56—Healing of his ribs the last few weeks
6:39—Excitement of facing Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl
7:18—Gunner’s personality and his pet cows
7:46—“This is why you come to Georgia”
8:31—New Orleans’ food