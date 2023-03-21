WATCH and READ: Brock Bowers and Kamari Lassiter
Brock Bowers
0:00 – What have you seen from spring practice?
0:20 – What have you seen from new guys in your position (Lawson Luckie and Pierce Spurlin)
0:43 – What are you looking to get out of spring practice personally?
1:05 – What is the biggest difference in what you see with Coach Bobo running the offense?
1:31 – How is the tight end different without Darnell Washington?
1:58 – What have you seen from Oscar Delp this spring from last spring?
2:23 – How has your role changed this season?
2:48 – What have you learned about Carson and Brock that you didn’t know?
3:13 – After living with Brock… have you noticed any differences in him this spring?
3:40 – Does this mean less hunting trips?
3:50 – What has stood out from RaRa and Dominic?
4:13 – What goes in your mind from turning down NIL money?
4:50 – Have you done anything fun in offseason in dealing with NIL?
5:16 -Have you seen if there is any difference in using you from Monken’s office to Bobo’s?
5:39 – With more speed with RaRa and Dom and without Darnell will tight ends be used less?
6:15 – What impression have you had with Bobo being around the tight ends last season?
6:40 – How much does that help that he was around last season?
6:59 – What does “the eating off the floor” mentality?
7:21 – How do the scout team tight ends help?
7:50 – Is there an angry Brock Bowers that we do not know about?
8:13 – Anything get you angry?
8:30 – Does not having Stetson make your role change?
9:02 – What about George Kittle’s play do you model yourself after?
9:27 – Did you grow up a Niners’ fan?
9:35 – Do other former Georgia tight ends that are in the NFL reach out to the team?
10:00 – Do you know actually about wines being from Napa?
Kamari Lassiter
0:00 – what have you noticed from the young guys this spring?
0:32 – how will your role change this year?
0:51 – what have your learned from people like Kelee Ringo?
1:20 – What is it like that you are now one of the older guys on the team?
1:54 – What does “eating off the floor” mean to you?
2:15 – Where does the team find the inspiration this season?
3:30 – What is the key for guys that are coming back this season?
4:00 – Tell me about A.J. Harris…
4:17 – How big was Christopher Smith to your success and how do you replace him?
5:00 – Who are the guys that may step up who can step up as leaders?
5:20 – Tell me about Smoke Bouie…
5:40 – What are your impressions of Carson, Brock, and Gunner?
5:57 – What have you learned from Coach Fran Brown?
6:45 – What does Coach Brown do to each of you on a personal level to get to know you?
7:25 – With Kelee gone – is there a reason for you to play or not play left or right corner?
7:51 – What is playing against Brock Bowers in practice like?
8:23 – How have the last few months been to learn about each other?
8:53 – Is there a specific day that you think you realized that it sank in?
9:32 – Tell me about RaRa and Dom from playing against them last season compared to now…
10:04 – Have they shown the “Georgia” physicality?
10:30 – What does being a better leader mean on a daily basis?
11:12 – you went to your first NASCAR race last weekend – what was it like?
11:39 – Where have you grown the most from last season to this season?