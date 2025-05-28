WATCH: AD Josh Brooks from the SEC Spring Meetings

With changes in NIL on the horizon, Georgia's Josh Brooks expects improvements to facilities to "slow down."
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young react to SEC updates from Kirby Smart, Greg Sankey, and others in Destin.
Georgia is on the early short list for in-state Rivals250 offensive lineman Kyson Mallard.
MIRAMAR ISLAND, Fla. – Inside, we have a Q&A from Wednesday's interview session with Georgia AD Josh Brooks.
AD Josh Brooks on what he's learned at the SEC Spring Meetings...
With changes in NIL on the horizon, Georgia's Josh Brooks expects improvements to facilities to "slow down."
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young react to SEC updates from Kirby Smart, Greg Sankey, and others in Destin.
Georgia is on the early short list for in-state Rivals250 offensive lineman Kyson Mallard.