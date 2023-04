He made is announcement on Instagram.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Marcus Washington Jr. became the seventh Bulldog to place his name in the NCAA transfer portal Saturday.

Washington played in one game for the Bulldogs last year at cornerback, making a tackle in Georgia’s win over Samford.

He was the 12th-ranked cornerback according to Rivals. Washington will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Washington joins walk-on running back SeVaughn Clark, offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, defensive lineman Shone Washington, linebacker Rian Davis and fellow walk-on Weston Wallace (offensive linemen) currently in the portal.