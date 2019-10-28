Was Kirby Smart ever a Florida fan? (Watch the full press conference)
0:02 – Opening comments (Florida)
1:27 – Florida’s defensive pressure
2:13 – On Jacksonville extension
3:31 – Facing Dan Mullen
4:40 – Importance of secondary play vs. Florida
5:14 – Injury update on Tyson Campbell
5:34 – Defensive continuity
6:36 – Injury updates: Travon Walker, Lawrence Cager
7:09 – Putting offensive players in “good position”
8:16 – On a recruiting weekend in Jacksonville being realistic
8:54 – What the rivalry does for college football/the SEC
9:46 – Difference in Florida’s Trask at quarterback
10:51 – Fromm facing pressure & a game’s key matchup
12:00 – Special teams and turnovers influencing the game
12:36 – If Smart was ever a Gator fan…
13:00 – Andrew Thomas
13:43 – On Florida’s well-rounded offense
14:30 – Repping the second-string quarterback (Stetson Bennett)
15:26 – Game-by-game defensive scheming
16:45 – Reasoning for Fromm’s protection from injury
18:53 – Rivalry meaning to Smart