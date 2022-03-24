Warren McClendon to speak up

Considering this is his fourth year as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs, right tackle Warren McClendon feels it’s time to speak up.

For anyone who has met the Brunswick, the soft-spoken lineman is one of those players who prefer to keep his head down and work as hard as he can.

However, for the benefit of his younger teammates, McClendon said earlier this week that needs to change.

“I’m definitely trying to be a leader. Being this is my fourth year, I’m trying to step up and be more vocal,” McClendon said. “I’m not a very talkative guy, but I’m trying to step up and be more talkative, leading by example and just helping out the younger guys.”

One of those players McClendon is trying to mentor is sophomore Amarius Mims.

The former five-star is being worked out at several positions on the offensive line, including right tackle. During Tuesday’s media viewing, Mims went through drills as the No. 2 right tackle behind McClendon.

“He’s doing good. He’s getting better day by day,” McClendon said. “We spend quite a bit of time together off-field, just getting better, too.”

That’s actually true for the entire offensive line, which has no shortage of players competing for prominent roles this spring.

During Tuesday’s viewing session, the first unit included right guard Warren Ericson, center Sedrick Van Pran, left guard Xavier Truss and left tackle Broderick Jones.

The second unit consisted of Mims at right tackle, Devin Willock at right guard, Austin Blaske at center, Micah Morris at left guard and early enrollee Earnest Greene at left tackle.

Other players in the mix include Chad Lindberg, Jared Wilson, and Dylan Fairchild. Tate Ratledge, who started last year at right guard, continues to recover from his Lisfranc injury, and is expected to figure back into the mix once he returns.

“Everybody shows up,” McClendon said. “Everybody wants to play, so they’re showing up and giving it their best effort every day.”

McClendon will enter the season as Georgia’s most experienced offensive lineman in regard to games played.

After starting nine of the Bulldogs’ 10 games at right tackle in 2020, the former Brunswick High standout started all 15 contests during Georgia’s national championship run.

“That was great, but we’re trying to put last year behind us,” McClendon said. “Now, we’ve got to go out and earn another national championship. We’re just going to go out there day by day and try to get better.”



