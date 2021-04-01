UGASports - Warren McClendon: Mr. No Nonsense

Straight, direct, and to the point.

In the handful of Zoom interviews redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Warren McClendon has conducted with reporters, that summarizes the Brunswick native to a tee.

No wasted words here. Ask the big man a question and he’ll answer. Just don’t expect a verbose response.

McClendon handles questions the same way he plays the game: steady, with a no-nonsense approach that thus far has served him well, both off the field and on.

For example, when McClendon was asked if he was still playing right tackle, he minced no words.

“They still have me at right tackle,” said McClendon, who started nine of Georgia’s 10 games last year at right tackle.

Don’t look for that to change.

Although McClendon has the ability to slide inside, and could do so if asked, the former four-star appears to be ensconced at right tackle after playing 82 percent of Georgia’s offensive snaps last season. Of the Bulldogs’ 10 games, McClendon took every snap in five.

As a result, McClendon earned a spot on the Football Writer’s Association Freshman All-American Team.

Offensive line coach Matt Luke’s expectations for McClendon are simple.

“I just want to see him build off what he started. He got a lot of experience. He played a lot of football last year—so just really build off of that. Getting bigger and stronger in the offseason, and then improving this spring, this summer, and then fall camp. He built a solid foundation this year, so now, let's take the next step.”

That’s exactly what head coach Kirby Smart is counting on.

“Warren McClendon’s development has to be at tackle, because he plays tackle, right? But he played guard, 10-15 percent of his extra snaps, because you have to be able to play two positions,” Smart said. “Where they start probably will not matter as much as how they perform from a standpoint of leadership, toughness, composure, how the other guys play, what gives us the best vibe. We're not really concerned about where they're starting.”

Nevertheless, when Georgia opens its season in Charlotte against Clemson, McClendon is expected to be back at his normal position.

However, he knows there are no guarantees.

Redshirt freshman Broderick Jones and true freshman Amarius Mims are two youngsters who could figure in at right tackle. But McClendon remains unfazed.

“Mims and Broderick are both really good,” he said. “But it’s going to come down to who Coach thinks earned it.”

Wherever he’s asked to play suits him just fine. That includes left tackle, where McClendon said he’s taken reps as part of the cross-training that every member of the offensive line is asked to do.

“I’ve taken left tackle reps,” he said. “If they need me to go play left, I’ll play left. If they need me to play right, I’ll play right.”

That’s the sort of attitude Smart loves to see.

“Our focus has really not been on what position each guy is going to play, but more about how we get the best out of each person,” Smart said. “A couple of those guys (on the offensive line) are leaders on the team, so it's not just getting the best out of them; it's them getting the best out of everybody else. Can they hold guys accountable? Can they set the standard and demand the standard? That’s kind of our approach to the offseason.”