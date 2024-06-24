War Room: Intel from Georgia's final official visit weekend
Georgia's month-long spree of official visits is over.
The Bulldogs hosted the fourth and final official visit weekend of June from June 21-23. Eleven official visitors were on hand, as well as a couple of key unofficial visitors.
UGASports has the latest intel from the weekend in this War Room.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news