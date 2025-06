Zane Rowe has been on Georgia's radar longer than most prospects in his class.

The 2027 Rivals100 recruit received an offer from the Bulldogs in March 2023, as an eighth-grader. Rowe earned one of the first offers that Georgia gave out to a 2027 recruit.

At the time, it wasn't certain whether Rowe would end up as a tight end or a defensive lineman. Now, as he approaches his junior season, the Bulldogs are targeting Rowe as an EDGE target in 2027.