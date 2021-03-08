VIDEO: Under Armour Miami - Skills 1-on-1s
MIAMI- Check out the best clips from the Sunday's Under Armour Camp in Miami as the skills players go one-on-one.
Prospects featured (but not limited to):
WR/TE/RB:
Brandon Inniss - 2023
Jalen Brown - 2023
Andy Jean - 2023
Jaylon Glover - 2022
Pearce Spurlin - 2023
Nathaniel Joseph - 2023
Santana Fleming - 2023
DB/LB
Antonio Robinson - 2023
Kajuan Banks - 2022
Azareyeh Thomas - 2022
Sharif Denson - 2023
DeMario Tolan - 2022
Troy Bowles - 2023
Travious Lathan - 2022
Lewis Carter - 2023