Video: The good and bad of Georgia's passing game
Georgia's passing inconsistencies have been well debated in the wake of the SEC Championship. The Bulldogs were successful at passing for gains in some games and unsuccessful in others.
We have compiled footage of when passing went well for Georgia and also when it cost Georgia valuable yards.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news