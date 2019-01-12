Video review: 2015 Miami offense under James Coley
James Coley's last season as a primary play caller was 2015 with the Miami Hurricanes. It was his fifth straight season as an ACC offensive coordinator.
While there are many variables between Miami's roster and gameplans that differ from Coley's upcoming task at Georgia, it is still informative to analyze how Coley led the Hurricanes' offense.
Running game:
Miami's 2015 offensive line did not have nearly as much talent as Georgia's 2019 squad will.
Coley liked to spread the defense with stretch run plays most often with a read-option. Charlie Woerner will likely have responsibility to clear lanes on these type of plays.
You can see how D'Andre Swift should have room to make his cut and dart ahead. The play below more resembles what I expect Coley to do with Georgia's running game talent.
RPO's were consistent in Miami's 2015 offense. When run is the option, that typically means a brief delay which rewards running back patience and vision in selecting the cleanest lane.
