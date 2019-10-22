VIDEO of Kirby Smart: What was "atrocious" vs. Kentucky?
Kirby Smart: "We're all trying to go to the doctor" & What was "atrocious" vs. Kentucky?
0:08 – Comments on today’s practice
0:52 – Updates on Travon Walker, Lawrence Cager, and Justin Shaffer’s injuries
1:35 – Importance of Lawrence Cager, his experience
3:09 – On the possibility of Tyson Campbell’s speedy return
3:55 – Thoughts on the placement of the open week
4:27 – The difficult November schedule
5:11 – Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville
5:53 – The success of running outside
7:01 – On the o-line “moving” Kentucky in the second half
7:53 – Focuses during the bye week
8:44 – On Shawn Watson, QC-Offense
9:22 – Value of tackles Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson
10:22 – Challenges for Trey Hill
11:09 – Team doing self-analysis
12:29 – Recruiting the state of Georgia
13:06 – Address the booing of fans with team?
13:50 – Analysis of this bye week compared to previous
14:41 – On players’ dress for Dawg Walk
15:45 – If defense is as impressive as the stats indicate