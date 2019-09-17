News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-17 19:04:25 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Kirby Smart on injuries, the recruits this Saturday, and more

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
@PatrickGarbin
Team & Research Writer

0:30 - Notre Dame's run defense

1:07 - On Tyson Campbell's availability

1:20 - The challenge of the Irish's offense

2:19 - Who will be returning punts?

2:34 - On Isaiah Wilson's availability

2:47 - DJ Daniel at cornerback

3:23 - Sanford Stadium's LED lights

3:51 - He's preferable kickoff time

4:38 - On crowd noise making an impact

6:10 - Routine changes with big games

7:42 - Do recruits coming to games change routine?

8:20 - Importance of support staff for big games

9:15 - On the outside linebackers performance this season

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}