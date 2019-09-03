Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins will collaborate to show you nuances of Georgia's technique and tendencies. This recap focuses on Georgia's 30-6 victory over Vanderbilt.

Brent: Given UGA’s heavy zone run percentage over the previous seasons—and Jake Fromm rarely being a threat to keep off that action—the 3-play sequence in the game’s second drive should give Bulldog fans early confidence in their new offensive coordinator. After carving up the Vandy defense on the first drive, and getting chunk play after chunk play, the Dawgs faced a second and 1 midway through the 1st quarter.

Teams are much more successful running in short yardage from spread formations and controlling the number of players in the box.

Even though it's just second down, Coach Coley runs a 2 x 2 formation (two players out wide on each side) from 11 personnel (1 running back, 1 tight end, 3 receivers) after Brian Herrien motions into the backfield, leaving only five players in the box.

Next, you’ll notice on the snap how the offensive line take zone steps to the left and leave the backside DE unblocked. Given UGA’s heavy zone run percentage over the previous seasons, the backside DE comes down following the offensive line, however Herrien is going right, and Jake’s steps/action also causes the defensive end to slightly hesitate. In addition, Isaiah Wilson shows his high level athleticism, releasing opposite the rest of the line and quickly getting out on the lone linebacker and engaging. Leaving the backside DE unblocked and going opposite the line steps, while also getting their athletic tackle in space, is a big tendency buster and added wrinkle to the run game.

This play illustrates a running game variation/wrinkle brought by new offensive coordinator James Coley.



