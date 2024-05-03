Georgia has added Vanderbilt transfer guard Tyrin Lawrence to the program, the Georgia native announced in Instagram.

The 6-foot-4 senior averaged 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds last year for the Commodores and brings a wealth of SEC experience to the Bulldogs backcourt.

He’ll give Georgia what on paper appears to be a solid group of guards with returnees Silas Demary Jr., Blue Cain, and fellow transfers De’Shayne Montgomery and Dakota Leffew who transferred to Georgia from Mount St. Mary’s.

The Monticello native has one more year of eligibility.

Lawrence's buzzer-beating shot against Tennessee marked the only time that Vanderbilt beat the Volunteers in former coach Jerry Stackhouse's tenure.

Last year, Lawrence shot 39.9 percent from the field and 27.2 percent from 3-point range in 2023-24.

He also averaged 13.1 points per game in 2022-23 before entering his name into the portal before ultimately returning to Vanderbilt.