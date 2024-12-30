Gunner Stockton meets the press for the first time

NEW ORLEANS – If Gunner Stockton handles his first career start in Wednesday night’s Sugar Bowl like he handled his first-ever appearance before the media on Monday, Georgia will have nothing to worry about.

This was certainly unfamiliar territory for the Rabun County native, who was suddenly thrust into the spotlight of the College Football Playoffs following the season-ending elbow injury to Carson Beck.

Cameras and recorders were everywhere as Stockton carefully responded to the questions asked.

“It’s part of it,” said Stockton, when asked about his sudden fame. “I’m not a big attention guy that enjoys it, but I enjoy it.”

The aw-shucks demeanor on display was nothing new to tight end and good friend Oscar Delp.

“That’s just Gunner. That’s who he is,” Delp said. “We see it every day. But when people see that in today’s day and age, they kind of freak out. That’s who he is. He’s genuine. That’s his roots.”

Head coach Kirby Smart would not have it any other way.

From the 1984 Ford F150 that Stockton drives to the knowledge that he likes to raise cows, Stockton’s simple man lifestyle has helped the redshirt sophomore become a unicorn in what’s now an NIL world.

“He's lovable. I mean, a team player. I think everybody has a different personality. Every player on our team is not the same. I'm not the same as the other coaches are,” Smart said. “Gunner has a lovable trait that everybody wants to do well for him. Everybody sees the humility he goes about his work with. He's not a big talker. He doesn't expect you to recognize him and acknowledge him as the guy who's doing extra work. He just does it. He doesn't look for credit for it.”

For example:

When a reporter asked Stockton about the hit he took in the SEC Championship that knocked the helmet from his head, he offered a simple shrug.

“I’m just glad I was ok,” said Stockton, who only slightly opened up when the conversation turned to his teammates, whose love for their quarterback appears universal.

“I mean, it's an awesome experience and I think my teammates helped me out a lot,” said Stockton. “I think it goes back to just preparation I take into it and just the connection I have with the team.”