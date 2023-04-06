Three-plus weeks into spring practice, both quarterbacks Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff say the transition from former offensive coordinator Todd Monken to Mike Bobo continues to be a seamless one.

Although there are certainly differences between the two, both players said Bobo has only added to what the Bulldogs did offensively last year.

“Obviously, they’re very separate people,” Beck said. “I think every offensive coordinator is very different and brings their own spark and calls different plays, calls different things, calls things different. Bobo is very energetic; love the way he’s been coaching recently and I’m excited to keep working with him.”

Personality-wise, there’s not a lot of difference, either.

Like Monken, Vandagriff said Bobo is about as intense as they come. As a former quarterback himself, Bobo knows what it takes to be successful.

"Coach Bobo, he's pretty intense. On the first day, he came in the quarterback room and said, 'I'm going to coach y'all hard, and I hope y'all are open to that.' Heck, he didn't really give us a choice,” Vandagriff said. “He said, 'I'm going to coach y'all hard, and that's how it's going to go.' We all said, 'Yes sir,' and I think it's been really good. He has a reason for everything he does. His meetings go well."

In fact, Beck said that Bobo was a former quarterback in many ways helps him to relate even better as the two continue to compete for the starting job.

“It’s been really good. Obviously, (Bobo) playing the position of quarterback and being here; knows what we’re going through. He connects and relates to us on that level because he’s done it before,” Beck said. “He’s really positive. He does a really good job with the offense of rallying guys and getting guys going for practice. I’m really excited to keep working with him and see how it goes.”

So is Vandagriff, who said Bobo’s presence and the knowledge he continues to acquire while competing with Beck for the starting job is why he’s still at Georgia today.

“With my mindset, what I put into that was that I’m learning stuff and getting better under Coach Monken and now Coach Bobo. If I wasn’t getting reps and I wasn’t getting better then yeah, I would have left,” Vandagriff said. “But being able to know that my game is getting better mentally and physically, and I’m learning so much about the game of football and I’m going against one of the best defenses, one of the most fast-paced defenses in the SEC, and the nation, I was becoming a better player for that. So that was some of the main reasons. I was being a better player for it.”