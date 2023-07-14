With Parks Harber’s decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal, let’s take a look at what it does to the rest of the roster under first-year head coach Wes Johnson. Fortunately, for Johnson, the answer is a simple one.

Last year Harber (.283-18-56) split his time between first and third base for the Bulldogs. Look for Charlie Condon (.386-25-67) to become Georgia’s primary first baseman, with Corey Collins (.267-6-20), and transfers Luke Farris (.291-13-43) and John Marant (.435-15-70) as other possible options.

Farris and Marant both also play the outfield, a position Johnson and his staff were able to address by adding FAU outfielder Dylan Goldstein (.297-13-62), Sam Houston’s Clayton Chadwick (.294-10-49), and Campbell’s Logan Jordan (.301-12-52).

Along with Collins, who announced on Thursday he was returning for his senior year, the Bulldogs received the news Friday that catcher Fernando Gonzalez (232-6-18) was also coming back for his senior year after not being selected in the Major League Draft.

On the infield, Sebastian Murillo (.266-6-23) is slated to return, but he’s going to have plenty of competition with the recent additions of Baylor’s Kolby Branch (.325-6-41) and Purdue’s Paul Toetz (.335-10-53).

Other transfer additions include catcher Henry Hunter (.166-0-5), along with pitchers Daniel Padysak (2-1, 3.19), Brian Zedlin (2-1, 3.74), and third baseman Slate Alford (.248-9-36).

The Bulldogs are known to continuing their attention to the portal.

Johnson recently told UGASports that he would like to add at least one, perhaps two pitchers via the portal, but that was before Liam Sullivan decided to turn pro after being taken in the 13th round by the Washington Nationals.

Starting pitcher Charlie Goldstein announced recently that he was coming back, with freshman Justin Thomas, Jake Poindexter, Michael Polk, and Luke Wagner currently in the portal along with Harber.

Two other one-time transfers, outfielder Joseph Redfield and catcher Weston Eberly, are turning pro after being selected in last week’s MLB Draft. Pitcher Jaden Woods is also going pro after the Pittsburgh Pirates selected him in the sixth round while outfielder Cole Wagner recently announced he was retiring from baseball.