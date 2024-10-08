UNC commit Zavion Griffin-Haynes talks first UGA visit

in other news
WATCH: Chaz Chambliss and Dylan Fairchild
On adjusting to offensive line injuries..."I would just say next man up mentality. I think our whole team has got
How Georgia is handling the absence of Smael Mondon
Georgia's inside linebacker room is evolving with veteran Smael Mondon sidelined with an injury.
Teams to watch for five-star Jackson Cantwell
Rivals analyst Greg Smith breaks down the recruitment of No. 1 prospect Jackson Cantwell.
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
WATCH the video and READ the transcript to Kirby Smart's Monday press conference leading up to Miss. State.
Kirby Smart doubles down on fan comments
Head coach Kirby Smart doubled down his crowd noise comments following Saturday's win over Auburn.
Georgia has made up ground quickly with Zavion Griffin-Haynes.
The 2026 Rivals250 EDGE has been committed to North Carolina since September 8. Ten days later, Griffin-Haynes reported an offer from Georgia.
He then made his first visit to Athens on October 5 for the Bulldogs' home win over Auburn.
"My visit was great, loved everything about it," Griffin-Haynes said.