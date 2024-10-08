Advertisement

WATCH: Chaz Chambliss and Dylan Fairchild

WATCH: Chaz Chambliss and Dylan Fairchild

On adjusting to offensive line injuries..."I would just say next man up mentality. I think our whole team has got

 • Patrick Garbin
How Georgia is handling the absence of Smael Mondon

How Georgia is handling the absence of Smael Mondon

Georgia's inside linebacker room is evolving with veteran Smael Mondon sidelined with an injury.

 • Jed May
Teams to watch for five-star Jackson Cantwell

Teams to watch for five-star Jackson Cantwell

Rivals analyst Greg Smith breaks down the recruitment of No. 1 prospect Jackson Cantwell.

 • Jed May
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH the video and READ the transcript to Kirby Smart's Monday press conference leading up to Miss. State.

 • Patrick Garbin
Kirby Smart doubles down on fan comments

Kirby Smart doubles down on fan comments

Head coach Kirby Smart doubled down his crowd noise comments following Saturday's win over Auburn.

 • Anthony Dasher

Published Oct 8, 2024
UNC commit Zavion Griffin-Haynes talks first UGA visit
Default Avatar
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Georgia has made up ground quickly with Zavion Griffin-Haynes.

The 2026 Rivals250 EDGE has been committed to North Carolina since September 8. Ten days later, Griffin-Haynes reported an offer from Georgia.

He then made his first visit to Athens on October 5 for the Bulldogs' home win over Auburn.

"My visit was great, loved everything about it," Griffin-Haynes said.

