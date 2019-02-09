Better days are surely ahead for the basketball program, but so far Tom Crean’s first trip through the SEC has been difficult to watch.

Saturday’s 80-64 loss to Ole Miss certainly resembled that remark as the Bulldogs fell to 10-13, 1-9 in the SEC.

There weren’t many positives to take from this one.

Rayshaun Hammonds, Tyree Crump and Jordan Harris led the Bulldogs with 10 points each. No other Bulldog finished in double-figures.

Breein Tyree led Ole Miss (16-7, 6-4) with 33.

This one was ugly.

Defensive inefficiencies and the ever-present turnovers continue to cause major problems. Against the Rebels, Georgia committed 20 turnovers, the fifth time this year the Bulldogs have finished with at least 20.

However, Georgia’s issues didn’t - and don't - end there.

Ole Miss’ ability to continually receive open looks and easy drives made the Rebels’ afternoon easier than perhaps it should have been.

The first half was even worse.

Georgia committed 16 turnovers, mistakes that helped Ole Miss go into the locker room with a 45-33 lead.

The Bulldogs didn’t start the game slow, jumping out to an 18-8 advantage, thanks largely to Hammonds to scored a quick 10 points.

Unfortunately, that’s when the meltdown began.

Along with the turnovers, more bad defense by the Bulldogs enabled the Rebels to take control. At one point, Ole Miss outscored the Bulldogs 32-10 before a late three-pointer by Tyree Crump trimmed the deficit to 10 with 1:36 left.

But thanks to three more turnovers over the final 1:13, the Rebels were able to take advantage and went into halftime up 11.