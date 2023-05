The Georgia Bulldogs are red hot on the recruiting trail in the Class of 2024. Head coach Kirby Smart and the UGA staff secured five verbal commitments in the current recruiting cycle in a nine-day span from May 15 to May 24. Dylan Raiola was the catalyst for the momentum. In the days following, Drew Miller, Colton Heinrich, Marcus Harrison, and Jaden Reddell would follow Raiola's lead.

These additions vaulted Georgia to No. 1 in the 2024 team rankings. Now, Georgia is looking to pad that lead in and push for one of the best classes that Smart has signed at Georgia.

Today, UGASports lists ten remaining targets in the 2024 class with which Georgia currently has the most momentum. Let's count down from No. 10 to No. 1. No. 1 having the most momentum.