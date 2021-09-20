UGASports Recruiting Notes - 9/20/2021

The UGASports recruiting staff has said repeatedly that the University of Georgia excels as much as any program in the country when it comes to on-campus recruiting. Last year Georgia did not get to host recruits at one of the most impressive atmospheres in the sport. Sanford Stadium at night is something that media, fans, players, coaches, and prospects all marvel at.

Georgia made up for lost time, so to speak, on Saturday. The list of prospects included three of the nation's tight ends in the Class of 2022 and Class of 2023 in Oscar Delp, Lawson Luckie, and Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin. The nation's No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2023 Arch Manning was in town, along with elite Class of 2023 running backs Justice Haynes and Rueben Owens II.

Georgia comes out of the weekend with great momentum. UGASports has learned that Georgia will publicly have additions to multiple classes in the next couple of weeks.

