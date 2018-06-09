UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 84, we feature the 84-yard Matthew Stafford-to-Mohamed Massaquoi touchdown, highlighting the Bulldogs 42-30 win over Florida in 2007.



Entering 2007, ninth-ranked Florida had defeated Georgia 15 of their previous 17 meetings, and were favored by nearly double digits to prevail in the “Cocktail Party” once again. Late in the first quarter tied at 7-7, with the Bulldogs having run the ball 10 consecutive times and yet to attempt a pass in the game, quarterback Matthew Stafford dropped back on second down and 12 from his 16-yard line. He flung his first pass down the right sideline just beyond Gator safety Tony Joiner and into the arms of Mohamed Massaquoi, who corralled the throw around Georgia’s 45-yard line. The junior wide receiver streaked into the end zone untouched for a touchdown.

The 84-yard score was the Bulldogs’ longest scoring pass since 2003, their longest scoring play in more than a year, and remains the third longest touchdown pass in Georgia-Florida series history. For Massaquoi, who’d finish the season as the team’s second-leading receiver, it was his lone reception that afternoon. Nevertheless, it was a critical scoring play during what would result in a 42-30 upset victory by the Bulldogs.



