UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 22, via a 22-yard touchdown pass from Spud Chandler, we feature the final six of 15 points Catfish Smith scored in a 15-0 victory over Yale for Sanford Stadium’s dedication in 1929.

In a town of only 15,000 residents, 35,000 spectators filled newly-constructed Sanford Stadium for the venue’s dedication on October 12, 1929, against Yale. In the closing minutes of the momentous event, the Bulldogs led the Eli, 9-0, whereby Georgia sophomore Vernon “Catfish” Smith had scored a touchdown by falling on a blocked punt in the end zone, he kicked the ensuing PAT, and later forced a Yale safety. From the visitor’s 30-yard line, Georgia moved eight yards on two plunges. Facing third down-and-short, Spurgeon “Spud” Chandler took the snap from center, started to his right, and drifted back a couple of yards. Catfish, playing at left end, was running wide open down the middle of the field. Chandler looped a high pass towards Smith, who caught it over his right shoulder at the Yale two-yard line, crossed the goal line, and calmly placed the football on the ground, completing a 22-yard touchdown reception. For what was said to be the greatest weekend ever in the city of Athens, a “Catfish” had produced one of the greatest single-game performances in Georgia football history by scoring all 15 points in the Bulldogs’ historic 15-0 victory.



